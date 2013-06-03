Nibali likely to stay with Astana until 2016

Image 1 of 3 Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) is a worthy winner of the 2013 Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 3 Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) is crowned the 2013 Giro d'Italia winner (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 3 Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) leads the ride with Bettini following (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Giro d'Italia winner Vincenzo Nibali is likely extend his contract with the Astana team until 2016, with reports that the Italian could earn close to four million Euro per year as team leader of the Kazakh squad.

Nibali dominated the Giro d'Italia and is set to target the Tour de France in 2014 in the hope of completing a full set of Grand Tour victories after winning the Vuelta a España in 2010.

Nibali joined the Astana team this year, signing a two-year deal then rumoured to be worth around two million Euro per season. According to the Messina Sportiva website, from Nibali's hometown in Sicily, the new deal would be worth four million Euro per year, making him one of the best-paid riders in the peloton.

Nibali is apparently already earning around three million Euro at Astana this season and any new deal could move him closer to four million Euro per year.

Cyclingnews understands that Nibali and his agent have held talks with Astana team manager Alexandre Vinokourov, with further discussions due this week before Nibali travels to Kazakhstan on Wednesday for a state celebration of his Giro d'Italia victory.

The Sicilian has confirmed he will not ride the Tour de France, taking a long break from racing in July, before riding the Tour of Poland (July 27-August 3) and then the Vuelta a España. His major goal for the second is the world road race championships in Florence, where he is expected to be leader of the Italian team.

