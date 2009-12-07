Trending

Nibali dismisses Omega Pharma-Lotto, Sky transfer rumours

Young Italian admits offer came from Team Sky, but will stay with Liquigas next season

Image 1 of 2

Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas)

Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 2 of 2

A snow-clad Vincenzo Nibali grins at the Liquigas winter training camp this week

A snow-clad Vincenzo Nibali grins at the Liquigas winter training camp this week
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Italy's Vincenzo Nibali dismissed rumours that he will transfer to Omega Pharma-Lotto or Team Sky for 2010. He will finish the last year of his contract with Liquigas-Doimo, as he aims to improve on his seventh place finish at the 2009 Tour de France.

Related Articles

Nibali to lead Liquigas at the Tour of California

Liquigas' Kreuziger to aim higher at the Tour de France

Nibali, 25, and Kreuziger, 23, led Italy's Liquigas-Doimo at this year's Tour de France and both finished in the top ten. Nibali finished 7:35 behind winner Alberto Contador after three weeks of racing.

Nibali is the second Liquigas rider to be linked with Omega Pharma-Lotto in as many weeks. Last week, Sergeant denied a report that Kreuziger would break his contract with Liquigas to race with the squad next year. The Czech rider also confirmed that he would remain with Liquigas next season.
 