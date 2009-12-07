Nibali dismisses Omega Pharma-Lotto, Sky transfer rumours
Young Italian admits offer came from Team Sky, but will stay with Liquigas next season
Italy's Vincenzo Nibali dismissed rumours that he will transfer to Omega Pharma-Lotto or Team Sky for 2010. He will finish the last year of his contract with Liquigas-Doimo, as he aims to improve on his seventh place finish at the 2009 Tour de France.
Nibali, 25, and Kreuziger, 23, led Italy's Liquigas-Doimo at this year's Tour de France and both finished in the top ten. Nibali finished 7:35 behind winner Alberto Contador after three weeks of racing.
Nibali is the second Liquigas rider to be linked with Omega Pharma-Lotto in as many weeks. Last week, Sergeant denied a report that Kreuziger would break his contract with Liquigas to race with the squad next year. The Czech rider also confirmed that he would remain with Liquigas next season.
