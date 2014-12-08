News shorts: Wiggle Honda riders successful in road and track

Image 1 of 4 Laura Trott (Great Britain) with her omnium gold medal (Image credit: Guy Swarbrick) Image 2 of 4 Elinor Barker (Great Britain) with the gold medal and rainbow jersey for the (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 3 of 4 World champion Niels Albert on the mic in Cincinnati. (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 4 of 4 Fabio Duarte (Colombia) looks comfortable on the Monte Grappa (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Wiggle Honda finds success in road and track racing

Wiggle Honda had a successful weekend at the second round of the UCI Track World Cup held at the Lea Valley Velopark in London, and on the road at the Stan Seijka Launceston Cycling Classic in Tasmania.

The team's track star Laura Trott secured two gold medals in the women’s Omnium and the as a member of Great Britain’s Team Pursuit squad. Elinor Barker also competed on the track and earned a bronze medal in the Points Race, and was also a member of the gold-medal-winning team pursuit squad. Eileen Roe, the newest member of Wiggle Honda, raced with the team for the first time at the Stan Seijka Launceston Cycling Classic, where she placed third on the podium.

Masters World Champion Massot provisionally suspended

The UCI has provisionally suspended the Masters World Champion in the 55-59 category road race, Robert Andre Massot. The French rider produced a positive test for anabolic androgenic steroids in a sample collected on August 31, 2014, the same day as the championship race held in Ljubljana, Slovenia. Massot’s name was added to the UCI’s list of provisionally suspended licence holders on December 5, 2014.

Albert to open bike shop in retirement

Two-time cyclo-cross world champion Niels Albert, who retired from competition earlier this year after being diagnosed with a heart condition, is opening a bike shop in Tremelo, Belgium.

The 28-year-old Belgian won world titles as a junior, U23 rider and twice as an elite cyclo-cross rider in 2009 and 2012. His first title came in Hoogerheide, where he beat Zdenek Stybar and Sven Nys. His second world title was in front of the enthusiastic home crowds in Koksijde, where he beat compatriots Rob Peeters and Kevin Pauwels. Albert also won the World Cup twice. He has a total of 79 elite cyclo-cross victories on his palmares.

Doctors in Antwerp found the heart problem during a routine pre-season check this spring, and a second check in the hospital in Leuven confirmed that Albert's heart could have a fatal attack during high intensity competition. Albert announced his retirement in March.

The Niels Albert Bike Store shop will open to the public on Saturday, December 13.

Duarte returns to Colombia-Coldeportes

Fabio Duarte will return to Team Colombia-Coldeportes for 2015. The 28-year-old former U23 World Champion is 18th rider signed to a significantly renewed line-up for the UCI Pro Continental outfit.

Duarte twice finished second during mountain stages of this year's Giro d'Italia, grabbing the runner-up spot during stage 15 in Montecampione and during stage 18 in Panarotta.

"I believe the team line-up grew stronger for 2015, and I wanted to be part of it once again," Duarte said in a statement released by the team. "Even while considering other opportunities, Claudio Corti and I have always kept in touch and talking, so in the end we mutually agreed that we wanted to go on together. Over the years, I have developed a special relationship with Claudio and the fellow people in the team, so I am happy to be year again to go for a better season in 2015."