News shorts: Video: Ewan escapes with scratches in dramatic Tour de Pologne crash

Ewan escapes Tour de Pologne crash with minor injuries

With just the final kick left to unleash on stage 2 of the Tour de Pologne, Orica-GreenEdge sprinter Caleb Ewan was getting ready to pounce when a touch of wheels with Lampre-Merida's Sacha Modolo sent him tumbling to the ground, the crash causing a massive chain-reaction pile-up that stopped all but eight riders. Luckily, Ewan escaped the crash with only minor injuries.

“Caleb came down, it’s really disappointing after that team performance but we are very lucky that he is alright after coming down so hard and fast. We don't know how he is going to feel tomorrow, but he will definitely be there on the start line," team director Matt Wilson said.

Orica-GreenEdge had taken control of the sprint, attempting to deliver Ewan to the stage win and yellow jersey after he came in second on the opening stage to Marcel Kittel (Giant-Alpecin).

“I couldn't have asked any more of the guys today, they did an absolutely incredible job in those last laps,” Wilson said. “I think the lead out was one of the best we have ever done as a team actually.”

Broken collarbone for De La Cruz

Etixx-Quickstep's David De La Cruz was the only rider to DNF on the second stage of the Tour de Pologne, despite a massive crash taking down dozens of riders. De La Cruz broke his right collarbone, near a plate he had installed when he fractured the bone in the Tour de France last year. He will travel to Belgium for surgery.

"I broke my collarbone last year at Le Tour and now again," De La Cruz said. "I'm very sad. It was a strange crash. I entered in a right corner and suddenly I lost the front wheel and I went down. I couldn't react in time. This is the price I have to pay. I was scheduled for La Vuelta but now things become complicated. I will do my best to be at the start, but I think the possibilities are small."

His teammate, world champion Michal Kwiatkowski nearly avoided the carnage, skidding to nearly to a halt only to hit a pile of downed riders, hitting his back and chest. "When I went down I felt a little bit of pain and hope it's nothing serious. But as usual we have to wait and see overnight, and make an evaluation about it in the morning."

Stuyven, Felline extend with Trek Factory Racing

The Trek Factory Racing team announced the extension of contracts with Jasper Stuyven and Fabio Felline for one year today. After a promising start with the team that included a number of top 10 sprint finishes, Stuyven crashed in the sprint and missed the Tour de France selection because of illness, but still has the confidence of team manager Luca Guercilena.

“Jasper’s talent and potential are unmistakable. His maturity is really beyond his years and we are very happy to continue our collaboration," Guercilena said. "Jasper’s heart lies in the Classics, but his abilities go much broader. His power allows him to excel in tough sprints and his competitiveness and killer instincts are traits that will take him far. I’m really excited to see his continued progression.”

Felline, on the other hand, has had a successful 2015 season, winning a stage and taking third overall in the Critérium International, and a stage of the Vuelta al Pais Vasco.

“I’m very satisfied and happy with this extension because I have found a second family in this team. The management has given me the confidence that I needed and my motivation is very high to do even better next season, starting with the Classics. I feel that I can still grow as a rider and I’d like to focus on new goals," Felline said.

Both riders will compete for the team in the upcoming Eneco Tour.

Neben joins BePink LaClassica

Former time trial world champion Amber Neben signed a mid-year contract with the Italian BePink squad, the team announced today. The American has had a strong season after two years plagued with injury. She is set to make her debut with the team in next week's La Route de France - a race Neben won in 2007.

"We are absolutely delighted that Amber has decided to join our team," team manager Walter Zini said. "She is an athlete of great depth and, with her experience, can become a valuable point of reference for younger girls as well as added value for the whole team. With her, the feeling was immediate and we are eager to work in trials that will face between now and the end of the season. "

"I'm really excited to race for BePink LaClassica for the remainder of the season," Neben said. "It's a good group of athletes and staff and I hope to bring new emotions with my experience. I will do my best to blend in with the team and contribute. Visit Dallas Cycling will continue to be my club team, while BePink LaClassica will be my UCI team and I look forward to this new experience. "

Neben has been racing with the Visit Dallas club for the past two seasons, after a crash in the Tour of California time trial in 2013 left her struggling to find her previous power. This season, she has shown herself to be approaching her top form, and she took third in the national time trial championships and second in the Winston-Salem Classic.