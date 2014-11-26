News shorts: Via Roma back in Milan-San Remo, Cav in action at Zurich Six

Image 1 of 7 Filippo Pozzato holds off the sprinters in the Via Roma to win in 2006 (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 2 of 7 Mark Cavendish and Iljo Keisse (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 7 Mark Cavendish and Iljo Keisse (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 7 The 2015 RusVelo jersey (Image credit: RusVelo) Image 5 of 7 Ivan Basso (Cannondale) at Giro dell'Emilia (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 6 of 7 Ivan Basso and Rafal Majka will be teammates next year (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 7 of 7 The Rusvelo riders on their Colnago TT bikes (Image credit: Stephen Farrand)

Milan-San Remo to finish on Via Roma

The 2015 edition of Milan-San Remo is set to return to its traditional finish on the Via Roma, Sanremonews reported today. The announcement was made this morning after a meeting between the Councillor for Sports Eugenio Nocita and managers of RCS Sport, organisers of the event, and other local officials.

The finish of the first Monument of the season was last held on the Via Roma in 2007, when the race was won by Oscar Friere, but was then moved to the Lungomare Italo Calvino in 2008 when the Via Roma underwent road works.

The race also faced resistance from shopkeepers along the Via Roma, who protested closing down the street over the Easter holiday in 2008. The race no longer coincides with the holiday. The 2015 edition takes place on March 22.

The full route is to be unveiled on Friday.

Cavendish back in action at the Zurich Six

Mark Cavendish continues his preparation for the 2015 road season by competing on the track in the Zurich Six that begins in the Swiss city on Wednesday.

The event actually lasts just four days with racing between 6:30pm and midnight on Wednesday and Thursday and finishes at 1:00am and 2:00am on Friday and Saturday. The 200m temporary track is built in the Zurich Hallenstadion.

Cavendish is again paired with Omega Pharma-QuickStep teammate Iljo Keisse. Also amongst the 12 pairs of riders are world Madison champions David Muntaner and Albert Torres of Spain and the winners at Gent, Kenny De Ketele and Jasper De Buyst. Luke Roberts and Glenn O'Shea fly the flag for Australia. This year marks the 60th edition of the Zurich Six.

Derny driver home after Amsterdam crash

Cees Stam, the 69-year-old derny driver who crashed in the Amsterdam Six Day, has returned home after a lengthy hospital stay, but will not return to his position in the peloton.

The former Six Day racer collapsed while pacing his grandson Yoeri Havik in the second night of racing in Amsterdam, likely due to a cardiac arrhythmia. After falling he was hit by another derny driver, and was initially in critical condition. Stam spent 2.5 weeks in a coma, but gradually improved enough to return home.

His son Danny Stam, also a champion Six Day racer, said he should recover fully. "After he came out of a coma, we were still afraid of brain damage. He was initially a bit confused," Stam said, according to Sporza.be. "It will be a while before he's fully recovered, but he will never again drive a derny."

Basso celebrates his 37th birthday by becoming a father

Ivan Basso celebrated his 37th birthday on Wednesday and also celebrated becoming a father for the fourth time with his wife Michaela giving birth to their son Tai in Italy.

Basso traditionally starts his new season on the day of his birthday and will head to the Tinkoff-Saxo training camp in Gran Canaria on Monday. After a poor season with Cannondale, he will switch to a supporting role and be a key domestique for Alberto Contador in 2015. Basso won the Giro d'Italia in 2006 and again in 2010 after serving a ban for his involvement in the Operacion Puerto blood doping scandal. His last victory was at the 2012 Japan Cup.

"I'm old but only relatively so," Basso told Gazzetta dello Sport. "I'm 37 but I still think I've got a couple of seasons in my legs. The team expects a lot from me and so I don't want to repeat the embarrassment of 2014. If I'm struggling in February and March, I'll step aside and instead of being Contador's last man on the climbs I'll do it for Tinkov in training."





The Russian RusVelo Professional Continental team has opted for a retro look for its 2015 jersey and will wear an all-red jersey with black shorts that recalls the red jerseys of the Russian amateur riders of the sixties, seventies and eighties.

The RusVelo team was created to help Russian track and road riders develop and is part of the Russian Global Cycling Project backed by Russian Oligarch Igor Makarov, which also includes the Katusha WorldTour team.

The riders have gathered in Peschiera del Garda, close to the team's Service Course in northern Italy for four days of planning and preparation for the 2015 season.