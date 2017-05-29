News shorts: Trentin's close encounter with a bear ends in crash

Image 1 of 4 Matteo Trentin (QuickStep - Floors) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 4 The peloton rides with the skyline of Doha in the background. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 4 Tom Dumoulin and his Sunweb teammates in Milan (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 4 Tom Dumoulin en route to the overall title at the Giro d'Italia

Trentin meets the California wildlife

Matteo Trentin is doing altitude training in Lake Tahoe, California, USA, with QuickStep Floor teammates, and learned the hard way that the wildlife doesn't prioritize cyclists' right to use the roads.

A bear decided to cross the road ahead of Trentin, and he crashed into the animal. Fortunately neither was injured, and the bear apparently did not decide to take revenge on the Italian.

The only casualty was Trentin's helmet, and he praised Specialized for quickly sending him a replacement.

Trentin announced the incident on Instagram: "Always wear a helmet fellas!!it can also happen that during training a bear cross your path when you are in a fast downhill. No space to brake so i got an accident with him!! He wasnt a fluffy teddybear ? Thanks @iamspecialized_road for the fast replacement!! On the road again!!"

Dumoulin's Giro d'Italia by the numbers

The 100th Giro d'Italia is a wrap, and Team Sunweb and Tom Dumoulin are still trying to believe they won their first Grand Tour. The Dutchman was an outside favourite before the start, but through consistency, tenacity and strong time trial performances, he achieved an impressive victory. The Velon group breaks the power data down into some decisive moments in the video below.

Sunweb celebrate

The Sunweb team takes a look back at their three week journey to the Giro d'Italia overall victory in their video below. From the start in Sardinia, through Sicily and onto the mainland, follow Sunweb as Dumoulin works his way into the maglia rosa and onto the top of the final podium in Milan.

Doha Worlds workers still unpaid

More than 100 workers from the Qatar world championships last October are still waiting for payment from event organizers. Many of those workers, ranging from photographers to drivers to catering staff, have given up hope of ever being paid.

In March, the organizing committee apologized for the delay, citing "unforeseen reasons" and indicating the payments would be made "shortly", reported dohanews.co.

One of the unpaid workers said he was owed QR6,000 (roughly 1475 Euro) for 13 days' work. Another anonymous worker said that he was told the organizing committee had "no money left." A few months after the Worlds, the organizers announced that they must cancel the 2016 Tour of Qatar for financial reasons.

Payments were promised in March, when the committee sent an email saying, “We would like to apologize for the delay in paying your financial dues due to unforeseen reasons by the organizing committee. We would like to assure you that once we receive the financial resource dedicated for these payments, which we are expecting shortly, we will immediately pay your financial dues."

However, payments have still not been received.