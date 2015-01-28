News Shorts: Tinkoff-Saxo announce Dubai roster

Image 1 of 4 Robert Kiserlovski (Image credit: Tinkoff-Saxo) Image 2 of 4 Oliver Zaugg (Tinkoff-Saxo) (Image credit: Tinkoff-Saxo) Image 3 of 4 Rabo-Liv Woman Cycling Team celebrate their Giro Rosa victory (Image credit: Giro Rosa) Image 4 of 4 Women's omnium podium: Sarah Hammer (United States), Laura Trott (Great Britain), Annette Edmondson (Australia) (Image credit: Daniel Simms)

Tinkoff-Saxo have announced their team for the upcoming Dubai Tour in the United Arab Emirates from February 4-7. The four-stage race, which BMC's Taylor Phinney won last year, mainly suits the sprinters, but stage 3 to Hatta Dam features a steep finish and could very well throw the general classification will go to a lighter rider.

Tinkoff-Saxo's roster will include Robert Kiserlovski, Michael Valgren, Matteo Tosatto, Evgeny Petrov, Juraj Sagan, Michael Kolar, Manuele Boaro and Oliver Zaugg.

“We’re heading to Dubai with a very motivated team but without a designated absolute leader,” said Tristan Hoffman, Tinkoff-Saxo's sports director for the race. “Kiserlovski, Valgren and Zaugg all have a chance at aiming for the GC, but we’ll keep their roles free and evaluate after the first two stages.

“Zaugg has already raced in Australia, which means that he’s at race speed, while Valgren and Kiserlovski have both prepared meticulously at our training camps in Gran Canaria and Sicily.”

Kolar is intended to represent the team in the final bunch sprints, but Hoffman said the fast Slovak still needs time to recover from the illness that affected him at the Tour Down Under.

“I don’t want to push him too hard and we’ll have to adapt according to how he’s recovering in the days leading up to the race,” Hoffman said. “But if he’s ready we will support him in the final sprints.”

Giro Rosa announces individual time trial in final week

The 2015 Giro Rosa will have both high mountain finishes and an individual time trial during the final week of racing, organisers of the Italian women's race announced this week.

Saturday, July 11, will see the women tackle the 21.7km route that starts in the historical region of Vergante, in the province of Novara, Piemonte. The course will run between the villages of Pisano and Nebbiuno and passes through Massino Visconti, Lesa, Carpugnino and Comnago.

The beginning of the route is a section of very technical rolling hills before descending 3.5km from Massino Visconti to Lesa, on the Lake Maggiore. From there, the riders will ascend 4km to Comnago before finishing the stage in Nebbiuno.

“It's a very important and hard stage, thinking that it will be run at the penultimate day of race, one day before the big final event of the 26th Giro Rosa in San Domenico di Varzo,” said Wiggle-Honda's Elisa Longo Borghini, a local from the area.

USA Cycling names roster for UCI Track World Championships

USA Cycling on Wednesday announced the 11-member 2015 UCI Track World Championships roster that will compete in the five-day championship event in St. Quentin en Yvelines, France, February 18-22.

The men's roster includes Matt Baranoski (keirin), Jacob Duehring (omnium), Bobby Lea (individual pursuit, scratch race), Nick Rogers (points race).

The women's roster includes Missy Erickson (keirin, sprint), Kim Geist (points race, scratch race),

Sarah Hammer (omnium, individual pursuit, team pursuit), Carmen Small (team pursuit), Lauren Tamayo (team pursuit), Jennifer Valente (team pursuit), Ruth Winder (team pursuit).

Hammer will be looking to add another rainbow jersey to her collection. She previously won in 2006, 2007, 2010, 2011 and 2013 in the individual pursuit and in 2013 and 2014 in the omnium.