News shorts: Tetrick medals at Worlds; Riders to watch for the road race

Tetrick secures medal at Worlds debut

Alison Tetrick secured a bronze medal with the Astana-BePink squad in the team time trial in what was her debut at the UCI Road World Championships last Sunday. The American rider says that the opportunity to race with the Italian team was an "incredible experience."

Tetrick, who competes in the US for the Twenty16 Professional Cycling Team, travelled overseas to race with Walter Zini’s Astana BePink at the La Route de France and Boels Rental Ladies Tour, and ended the campaign with the Worlds team time trial.

"Zini has been involved with women's cycling for many years and does a great job developing cyclists, and keeping a solid program continuing," Tetrick said. "It was an honour and an incredible opportunity to race and learn from his team. Racing on the Italian program, Astana BePink, was one of the highlights of my career. I'm still elated from our podium ride because the team has so much heart, strength and spirit. The medal at the World Championships was the icing on the cake for an already very successful late-season European campaign."

Tetrick aims to compete in the team time trial and the individual time trial at the 2015 World Championships in Richmond, Virginia.

Riders to watch

With the marquee men’s and women’s road races due to close out the World Championships this weekend, Cyclingnews has put together two videos to round-up some of the contenders in both races.

Defending champions Marianne Vos and Rui Costa both top our lists, as Vos looks to take her third consecutive title. If she were to do so, she would take one step closer to equalling Jeannie Longo’s run of four in a row, in the 80s. There are plenty of riders looking to stop her run however.

Costa is looking to become the first rider since Paolo Bettini in 2007 to defend his title. With many realising that the course could be easier than expected, he could have a fight on his hands with the sprinters.

Cookson’s vision for the Future

Today’s UCI Congress, marks a year at the head of cycling’s governing body for Brian Cookson. We’ve already taken a look at whether Cookson has kept his promises, but today he has delivered a speech where he assessed how he has lived up to his previous manifesto and gave his vision for the future of cycling.

"My vision for the UCI is a simple one. I want us to be the best International Federation in the world; a federation that properly supports the beautiful and enduring sport of cycling in all its forms," he told the Congress.

"I was under no illusion of the scale of the task to rebuild trust in the UCI when I took over the Presidency. I knew it would require a new style of leadership, more transparency, better governance and a genuine commitment to listen. I have worked hard to deliver in each of those areas. This is how we will grow our sport across the globe and attract new fans, new participants and new revenues."

Keep tuned to Cyclingnews for more from the UCI congress, including the Cycling Anti-Doping Foundation (CADF).