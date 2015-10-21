News shorts: Ryan Bayley to be inducted into Australian Sport Hall of Fame

Image 1 of 6 Ryan Bayley won gold in the sprint at the 2004 Athens Olympic Games (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 6 African Wildlife Safaris show off their new bikes and team kit (Image credit: Mark Gonzalez) Image 3 of 6 Stage 3 podium of Michael Schweizer (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team), Daniel Fitter (Charter Mason Giant Racing Team) and Wesley Sulzberger (Navitas Satalyst Racing Team) (Image credit: Con Chronis / Cycling Australia) Image 4 of 6 Christian Mager (Cult Energy Pro Cycling) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 6 The CharterMason-Giant team are the early leader's of the team standings (Image credit: Gordon Haywood) Image 6 of 6 Glenn O'Shea (Australia) (Image credit: Guy Swarbrick)

2004 Athens Keirin and sprint gold medalist Ryan Bayley will be inducted into the Australian Sport Hall of Fame tonight at a ceremony in Melbourne. During his career, Bayley also became the Keirin world champion in 2001 and won four Commonwealth games gold medals, the sprint and team sprint in 2002 and the sprint and Keirin titles in 2006.

Bayley joins fellow cyclists Phil Anderson, John Nicholson, Dean Woods and Kathy Watt in the Sport Hall of Fame. Eight other Australian athletes are also to be inducted

"From the turn of the century, track cycling belonged to Ryan Bayley and Australia," said Robert de Castella, the SAHOF selection committee chairman. "His efforts in velodromes around the world demonstrated the boldness and revolutionary nature of many Australian sports people and confirmed our nation as a significant player in international track cycling."

The 33-year-old described he felt surprised and "honoured" to be joining such an illustrious list of sportspeople.

"Going through the list of names, I've never thought I was one of those people who rated up there ... it's just crazy," said Bayley.

Glen O'Shea adds further Australian flavour to ONE Pro Cycling

Glen O'Shea will join British Pro-Continental team ONE Pro Cycling in 2016 having spent this season with Budget Forklifts. 27-year-old O'Shea becomes the third Australian signing following the additions of Matt Goss and Steele von Hoff for next season.

"I'm really excited to be joining ONE Pro Cycling for 2016. I have followed the teams' progression closely after meeting Matt Prior at the start of the year and have been really impressed by what they've accomplished in just their first season. I really believe that the team is a perfect fit for me and will help me combine my ambitions on the road with my goals at the 2016 Olympic games in Rio," said O'Shea.

O'Shea, a track world champion in the omnium and team pursuit, has had a limited road season in 2015 as he continues to prepare for the Rio Olympic Games where is aiming to win the gold medal in the team pursuit.

The team's CEO Matt Prior explained in a release from the team that he sees O'Shea as an important signing for 2016.

"I would like to welcome Glenn to the team. We are incredibly lucky to have another motivated and driven individual to add to our roster. We're looking forward to an exciting season and I believe Glenn will lend himself nicely to our performances on the road in 2016," Prior said

End of the road for African Wildlife Safaris

Australian Continental team African Wildlife Safaris will come to a close at the end of 2015 after three years of racing domestically in Australia. The team's biggest win came almost 12-months ago when former rower Sean Lake won the one-day Grafton to Inverell while German sprinter Michael Schweizer has been a regular stage winner in the National Road Series (NRS) this year and sits second on the overall standings.

"It is with sadness and regret that the African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team announces that it will not at this point in time be racing in 2016. To dispel any rumours in the cycling world, the team will continue racing and honour its sponsorship commitments until the end December 2015, and is winding down gracefully," read a statement from the team.

African Wildlife Safari's CEO and team founder Steve Cameron had been searching for a sponsor to see the team grow and develop into a professional outfit that would "be able to pay riders and staff and to not rely totally on volunteerism."

"The volunteer time involved in running a team on a tight budget for 4 years is an unsustainable model. The personal time committed by both Steve Cameron and Steven Waite has been immense," the statement read.

Steve Waite, the team's co-founder and sport director, is looking to see the team continue with a new sponsor to develop the young riders on the roster.

CharterMason-Giant managerial changes

The team currently known as CharterMason-Giant is undergoing several changes that will see the Melbourne-based Continental squad race under a new name for the first time in its history as it looks to become the premier domestic Australian team. Team owner Leigh Parsons, sport director Damo Harris and PR manager Tom Reynolds have created the 13Management company which will effectively run and operate the team from 2016.

"The formation of 13 Management is the culmination of a year long process where we've built a platform for the team that means we can maximise sponsor value while ensuring that the departure of a sponsor doesn't change our core mission," Reynolds said in a statement from the team. "Today we're the top Australian Continental cycling team and the changes we've instituted will offer our riders and our sponsors long term stability and success."

CharterMason-Giant currently sit second on the NRS team standings, just one point behind Avanti Racing with this weekend's Grafton to Inverell the last race on the 2015 calendar. A new naming right sponsor and 2016 rider roster is expected to be announced in the coming months.

Cult Energy-Stölting Group secures Christian Mager for 2016

Cult Energy-Stölting Group have announced Christian Mager will ride for the Pro-Continental team in 2016 having extended his contract for one year. The 23-year-old rode for the Danish team this season having previously ridden with Team Stölting who are merging with Cult Energy from 2016.

"I’ve had a good season with CULT Energy where I have learned a lot from the more experienced guys like Linus Gerdemann and Fabian Wegmann. I believe I’ve become stronger throughout the year and I hope to continue my development in the 2016 season where I’m looking forward to meeting some of my old teammates from Stölting. I’m proud to be a part of this exciting project," said Mager.

Mager has primarily ridden as a domestique this season, clocking up 56 race days including a debut appearance at Liège-Bastogne-Liège.

Sport director André Steensen explained the team sees Mager as an important component moving forward and is looking forward to seeing the German's progression in the peloton.

"He has been demonstrating both physical and mental strength throughout the season and therefore, we’re pleased to have him on board again next year," Steensen said. "Christian has shown his potential in the more undulating terrain and he was always ready to get down to business and work hard for his teammates whenever needed. That's the spirit we want on this team and therefore we’re looking forward to working with Christian in 2016. In addition to his loyalty, he also has the potential to reach a level where he can seize his own chance and deliver results on his own.

