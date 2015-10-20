The Cyclingnews Podcast: Analysis of the 2016 Tour de France route
Interviews with Froome, Brailsford, Cavendish
This week the Cyclingnews team are joined by Het Nieuwsblad's Jan-Pieter de Vlieger as we analyse the route of the 2016 Tour de France, which was announced on Tuesday October 20.
Related Articles
2016 Tour de France presentation - gallery
Cavendish: I can't wait to be part of African adventure at the 2016 Tour de France
Contador sees 2016 Tour de France as one for the climbers
Movistar duo welcomes mountainous 2016 Tour de France route
Brailsford: Froome for the 2016 Tour de France and Landa for the Giro d'Italia
We hear from 2015 champion Chris Froome, his team principal Dave Brailsford and sprinter Mark Cavendish who is looking to take the yellow jersey on the opening day.
During a ceremony in Paris this Tuesday, Tour de France organisers ASO announced the route of the 2016 edition of race. In the latest Cyclingnews podcast, Sadhbh O'Shea, Daniel Benson and Het Nieuwsblad's Jan-Pieter de Vlieger take a close look at what the riders will face next July.
In 2016, sprinters will once again be given the chance to take the yellow jersey with a sprint stage to Utah Beach on the opening day. There appear to be plenty of opportunities for the sprinters to take a stage win.
For the general classification riders, they will not have to wait long for the mountains as they will come before the first rest day with the first summit finish on stage 9. Choosing to go anti-clockwise for the second consecutive year, the Pyrenees come first with a sojourn into Andorra before a summit finish on Mont Ventoux on stage 12.
There will be two time trials, over the second and third weeks of the Tour de France before a challenging final two days in the Alps.
Click here to subscribe to the Cyclingnews podcast on iTunes.
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy