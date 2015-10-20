The Cyclingnews Podcast: Analysis of the 2016 Tour de France route

Image 1 of 5 Race director Christian Prudhomme presents the 2016 Tour de France route (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 5 2016 Tour de France stage 20 from Megeve to Morzine (Image credit: ASO) Image 3 of 5 Chris Froome liked the route of the 2016 Tour de France route (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 5 The 2016 Tour de France route presentation (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 5 The 2016 Tour de France route presentation (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

This week the Cyclingnews team are joined by Het Nieuwsblad's Jan-Pieter de Vlieger as we analyse the route of the 2016 Tour de France, which was announced on Tuesday October 20.

We hear from 2015 champion Chris Froome, his team principal Dave Brailsford and sprinter Mark Cavendish who is looking to take the yellow jersey on the opening day.

During a ceremony in Paris this Tuesday, Tour de France organisers ASO announced the route of the 2016 edition of race. In the latest Cyclingnews podcast, Sadhbh O'Shea, Daniel Benson and Het Nieuwsblad's Jan-Pieter de Vlieger take a close look at what the riders will face next July.

In 2016, sprinters will once again be given the chance to take the yellow jersey with a sprint stage to Utah Beach on the opening day. There appear to be plenty of opportunities for the sprinters to take a stage win.

For the general classification riders, they will not have to wait long for the mountains as they will come before the first rest day with the first summit finish on stage 9. Choosing to go anti-clockwise for the second consecutive year, the Pyrenees come first with a sojourn into Andorra before a summit finish on Mont Ventoux on stage 12.

There will be two time trials, over the second and third weeks of the Tour de France before a challenging final two days in the Alps.

Click here to subscribe to the Cyclingnews podcast on iTunes.