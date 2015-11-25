News Shorts: Froome and Gilbert join 'Peace and Sport' walk in Monaco

Philippe Gilbert and Chris Froome in the Walk for Peace and the international forum in Monaco. (Image credit: Peace and Sport International Forum)

Froome and Gilbert join 'Peace and Sport' walk in Monaco

Tour de France champion Chris Froome joined Philippe Gilbert and other athletes and political leaders Wednesday in Monaco for the 'Peace and Sport' walk as part of the Peace and Sport international Forum taking place through Friday.

The 8th edition of the Peace and Sport international Forum brings together people from all aspects of athletics to discuss what sport can offer in the face of new threats to peace. Monaco's Prince Albert II led Wednesday's walk, saying sport has the unique and extraordinary capacity to unite people.

“This power, which I have witnessed many times, occurs across all levels of society. Because of its intrinsic values, sport contributes also to establishing and maintaining peace in some regions of the world," he said. "Each year, we see sport helping to build bridges between nations where traditional diplomacy has failed. We see it contributing to a restoration of dialogue where political pressure has proved ineffective.”

Chris Froome speaks to the press before the start of the 'Peace and Sport' walk. (Getty Images Sport)

Lampre-Merida to meet next week in Northern Italy ahead of 2016 season

Italian WorldTour team Lampre-Merida will gather for the first time as a 2016 unit next week in Darfo Boario Terme, the Northern Italian city that has been the team's launching pad for years.

The team's entire 2016 roster will attend the meeting, except for Chun Kai Feng of Taiwan and Tsgabu Grmay of Ethiopia. Top riders such as former world champion Rui Costa, Sacha Modolo and Diego Ulissi will be on hand, along with talented young riders Jan Polanc, Luka Pibernik and Simone Petilli.

The riders will undergo pre-season medical examinations before taking part in meetings to begin planning the first part of the season. They'll also be introduced to new sponsors and technical items that will be in use next year. The team will participate in a public gathering on Wednesday, December 2, at the Hotel San Martino.

“The warm welcome we always receive in Darfo Boario Terme will help us to set the basis for the next season,” said team manager Brent Copeland. “This meeting is very important in order to give to the riders all the necessary support and to program the 2016 season.”

Lampre-Merida riders train ahead of the 2015 season. (Bettini)

Optum women add Canadian Catherine Ouellette to 2016 roster

Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies announced this week that the women's UCI team added one more rider to the 2016 roster. Catherine Ouellette will join fellow Canadians Jasmin Glaesser, Kirsti Lay, Katherine Maine and Sara Poidevin on the team next year.

Optum Performance Director Jonas Carney said Ouellette is one of the best young riders in Canada at the moment.

“We were impressed by some of her results given that she is only 19 years old," Carney said. "The decision was made even easier as an old friend of the team, Pierre Hutsebaut, coaches her. We hope to collaborate and create a program that will help Catherine reach the next level.”

19-year-old Catherine Ouellette will ride for Optum Pro Cycling next year.