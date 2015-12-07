News shorts: Cyclingnews readers say more riders should release data, Edmondson extends with Wiggle

Image 1 of 4 Chris Froome at Team Sky's pre-Tour de France press conference in July (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 4 Annette Edmondson and Jessica Mundy defended their madison title (Image credit: Cycling Australia) Image 3 of 4 Jonathan Bellis (Saxo Bank) (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 4 of 4 Samuel Sánchez (BMC) (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)

Cyclingnews Twitter poll results

Cyclingnews readers have voted to say they believe more riders should release their physiological test data as Chris Froome did last week. A massive 83 per cent of those that voted said that more riders should release data, compared to 17 per cent that said no.

Following a trip to the GSK Human Performance lab in August, Froome’s data was then published in an article in Esquire magazine. A more in depth version is due to be published in a scientific journal. Other riders that have made their data public knowledge are Tom Dumoulin and Thibaut Pinot.

Edmondson extends with Wiggle-Honda

Australian cyclist Annette Edmondson has extended her contract with Wiggle-Honda into the 2016. The 23-year-old joined Wiggle-Honda at the start of 2015 after two seasons with the Orica-AIS squad.

"I’m very excited to be re-signing with Wiggle Honda in 2016, although I’ll have a very limited programme due to my track commitments," Edmondson said. "In the lead up to Rio it’s still really nice to know that Wiggle Honda want to be part of the journey, and are there to support me and to help me out in any way possible."

Edmondson, who won the team pursuit event at track World Cup this weekend, is targeting the track at next year’s Rio Olympics. She’s enjoyed a successful season on the boards with world titles in the team pursuit and the Omnium.

Bellis retires

Manx cyclist Jonny Bellis announced his retirement from cycling at the age of 27 on Twitter this weekend. For several years, the Former Saxo Bank rider has been struggling to find the form he once had before a serious accident put him in a coma in 2009.

"I would like to announce my retirement from professional cycling, thanks to everyone who has supported me on this incredible journey," Bellis wrote on Twitter. "The decision was made because of the injuries I received in 2009. My body will not allow me to reach the level I was at prior to the accident. It's a sport I love and that I'm really passionate about so naturally I would like to stay involved in some form in the future."

Before his accident, Bellis was a promising young rider with a bronze medal in the under-23 World Championships in 2007. In September 2009, he crashed his scooter in Italy, near British Cycling’s training base. Initial fears were that Bellis might not make it but he defied the odds and returned to racing in 2011. Since then, he has had spells at An Post and Christina Watches but struggled to find what he once had.

Samuel Sanchez to begin at Vuelta a Murcia

Samuel Sanchez will begin what is likely to be his final season as a professional at the Vuelta a Murcia. He will once again be racing in the colours of BMC in 2016, after signing a one-year extension to his contract.

Sanchez will remain in Spain for the first part of his season with the Clasica de Almeria, the Ruta del Sol, the Vuelta a Catalunya and the Vuelta al Pais Vasco all pencilled into his calendar. The 37-year-old will then head to the Ardennes Classic where he will support team leader Philippe Gilbert. His programme after that is less certain with he and the team still to decide whether or not he goes to the Tour de France or the Vuelta a Espana.

BMC are due to meet for their winter training camp in Denia, Spain in the coming week.