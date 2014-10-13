News shorts: Cofidis completes 2015 roster

Image 1 of 3 Daniel McLay took second in the juniors (Image credit: Brian Jones/Kimroy Photography) Image 2 of 3 Louis Meintjes (MTN - Qhubeka) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 3 Robert Thomson (MTN - Qhubeka) (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Briton McLay signs with Bretagne-Séché Environnement for 2015

Daniel McLay has signed a contract with Bretagne-Séché Environnement, joining eight new riders on the French team.

McLay had a strong season taking seventh at the Paris-Tours Espoir and in two stages of the Tour of Britain, a fourth in a stage at the Tour de l’Avenir, a win in a stage of the Paris-Arras Tour and won the points classification at the Tour of Normandie. He was third at the British under 23 time trial championships.

The new signings also include Pierrick Fedrigo, Jonathan Hivert, Yauheni Hutarovich, Matthieu Boulo, Frédéric Brun and neo-pros Maxime Cam and Kevin Ledanois.

Cofidis team is complete for 2015

Cofidis, Solutions Credits has announced signing Loïc Chetout, 22, who has been a stagiaire with the team since August. The team had earlier announced signing Nacer Bouhanni and Geoffrey Soupe. The signing completes the team of 25 riders for the 2015 season.

The team also includes Jonas Ahlstrand, Yoann Bagot, Steve Chainel, Nicolas Edet, Romain Hardy, Gert Jõeäär, Christophe Laporte, Cyril Lemoine, Luis Ángel Maté, Rudy Molard, Daniel Navarro, Adrien Petit, Dominique Rollin, Stephane Rossetto, Florian Senechal, Julien Simon, Anthony Turgis, Michael Van Staeyen, Kenneth Vanbilsen, Clément Venturini, Louis Verhelst and Romain Zingle.

Meintjes, Thomson and Dougall look forward to a new season with MTN-Qhubeka

The MTN-Qhubeka has announced a series of new signings that is expected to boast its strength in the peloton during the 2015 season. With all the excitement surrounding the African squad, returning riders Louis Meintjes, Jay Thomson and Nicolas Dougall, all from South Africa, expressed their thoughts on the season ahead.

Meintjes, one of the team’s general classification riders, is looking forward to meeting his new teammates, some of which include Natnael Berhane, Stephen Cummings, Serge Pauwels, Matthew Goss and Tyler Farrar.

“I am really happy that I am still part of Team MTN-Qhubeka in 2015,” he said. “The team has signed some really good riders, I can't wait to meet and learn from these new teammates of mine. The team is really taking a step up next year and this is going to be great for African cycling. It will give us a greater opportunity to tell the world about what Qhubeka is all about.”

Dougall said, “the recognition that the marquee signings have brought to the team, and will bring for the Qhubeka message, is just amazing. I hope that the life changing work done by Qhubeka will continue to increase through the exposure provided by the team and our new signings."

Thomson said that he is looking forward to the team’s development and growth most of all, also noting that, “I’ll be able to make another step up next year personally, and be the best I can be in support of the super talents we have coming in to the team.”