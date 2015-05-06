News shorts: Astana respond to reasoned decision

Image 1 of 4 The Astana team ready to race at the Tour de Langkawi (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 4 Irishmen Philip Deignan and Dan Martin at the start (Image credit: Sadhbh O'Shea) Image 3 of 4 Alessandro Petacchi (Southeast) (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 4 of 4 Dan Martin (Cannondale-Garmin) opted for a road bike in the time trial (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)

Astana react to UCI statement

Astana have said that they will agree to be formally monitored by the University of Lausanne for the remainder of 2015, following the release of the Licence Commission's reasoned decision regarding the non-withdrawal of the team's WorldTour licence.

"Astana Pro Team has learned of the UCI Licence Commission's reasoned decision and agrees to collaborate with the Institute of Sport Sciences at the University of Lausanne to be the ninth team formally monitored by ISSUL - and thus adhere to the 2017 UCI World Tour reforms," a statement on the team's website read. "Astana Pro Team will seek to employ third-party experts to assist in this task."

On Tuesday, the UCI released the Licence Commission's seven-page reason decision, saying that they were satisfied with the outcome. Late last month, the Licence Commission chose not to withdraw Astana's WorldTour licence and concluded that the team were implementing sufficient anti-doping measures.

Dan Martin with two broken ribs

After struggling to finish the Tour de Romandie - ending the race over an hour down on the race winner Ilnur Zakarin (Katusha) – Dan Martin (Cannondale-Garmin) has discovered that he was riding with two broken ribs. The injury came as a result of Martin's heavy crash in the final 40 kilometres of Liège-Bastogne-Liège, which also involved other former winner Simon Gerrans (Orica-GreenEdge). Earlier in the race, Martin had been complaining of breathing difficulties but was unaware of the cause.

On Monday he published a picture of himself, on Twitter, during the final Romandie time trial. Above it he wrote, "Not exactly aero today. TT bike was impossible with my Liege injuries. My worst GC result but very proud to finish," and then added a day later, "Turns out I rode Romandie with 2 broken ribs from my LBL crash. I thought it was painful."

Special jerseys for Southeast and Petacchi

The Southeast Pro Continental team have revealed the new jersey that they will wear for the Giro d'Italia. The team have been competing in a grey kit throughout the start of this season but will wear a white jersey in honour of Alessandro Petacchi's final Giro d'Italia. There will still be hints of grey across the chest and on the side of the shorts.

According to Cyclingpro.net the white was chosen to represent the humility that characterised Petacchi during his professional career. Petacchi, who joined the team this season, has ridden the Giro d'Italia 11 times previously and won a total of 22 stages in that time.

Canadians name five for Pan-Am Championships

Cycling Canada announced this week the five riders who will represent the country at the upcoming Pan American Road Championships in Leon, Mexico. Tara Whitten (The Cyclery-OPUS) will take part in the women's time trial, and Matteo Dal-Cin (Silber Pro Cycling) and Pierrick Naud (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits Strategies) will compete in the men's road race.





Subscribe to the Cyclingnews newsletter

The first Grand Tour of the year, the Giro d'Italia is almost here and Cyclingnews will have all the latest coverage, including reports, pictures, news and race highlights. Don't want to miss any of the action? Then make sure to subscribe to the Cyclingnews newsletter and have all the latest news sent straight to your inbox. To subscribe, just enter your email into the registration box on the right hand side of the page.