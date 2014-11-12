News shorts: 2020 and 2028 World Championships in the Netherlands?

Image 1 of 4 Philippe Gilbert (Belgium) launches his race winning move in 2012 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 4 Australian national champion Simon Gerrans (Orica-GreenEdge) (Image credit: James Startt/GPCQM) Image 3 of 4 Chris Froome (Team Sky) dug deep but couldn't get the win (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 4 Daryl Impey (Orica-GreenEdge) takes the yellow jersey on the final day (Image credit: Jon Devich/Cyclingnews.com/epicimages.us)

2020 and 2028 World Championships in the Netherlands?

The Dutch Cycling Federation (KNWU) is determined to bring the World Championships back to the Netherlands and has put forward a second region for consideration for the Worlds in 2020, according to Cyclingonline.nl. The northerly province of Drenthe put its case forward at the end of last year, but the KNWU has now put its neighbour Groningen into the ring. The two will have to fight it out with the Italian city of Vicenza, according to a report in Gazzetta dello Sport last month.

The Dutch Federation is also keen to host the World Championships in 2028, to celebrate its 100th anniversary. The Worlds were last held in the Netherlands in 2012, when Philippe Gilbert escaped to victory on the Cauberg. The World Championships will take place in Richmond, USA, next year. It is the first time since Colorado Springs in 1986 that the event will be hosted by the United States.

Ride for Mandela

Chris Froome will take a break from his pre-season training to take place in a Nelson Mandela memorial race, along with South African cyclists Daryl Impey and Ashleigh Moolman Pasio. The Unite4Mendela race will mark the Nelson Mandela Sport and Culture day and its 67 kilometre distance is in homage to his 67 years of social activism.

The short but punchy event begins at Loftus Versveld stadium on November 22, and will take in some 800 metres of climbing. Despite its short length the winner will get a hefty prize fund of R250,000 (around £14,000).

Gerrans to ride St Kilda Cycling Club Super Criterium

Australian national champion Simon Gerrans has been confirmed for the 2014 Shimano/St Kilda Cycling Club Super Criterium which takes place on December 14 in Melbourne, Australia. Gerrans will be joined by Orica-GreenEdge teammates Caleb Ewan, Mat Hayman and Michael Matthews in a field that also includes Australian criterium champion Steele von Hoff (Garmin-Sharp), Nathan Haas (Garmin-Sharp), Michael Rogers (Tinkoff-Saxo), Koen de Kort (Giant-Shimano) and Matt Goss.

The international and national cyclists will compete for a pool of $30, 000, one of the richest on offer in cycling.

"The race format is fast, exciting and tough. The action will be non-stop and brilliant for spectators because it's on a short circuit in the heart of Melbourne," said Gerrans. "It’s also a great opportunity to test my legs in the lead up to the Nationals and Tour Down Under."

An elite women's race will also be held with last year's winner Chloe Hosking up against the likes of national criterium champion Sarah Roy and former teammate Lauren Kitchen.

The event is hosted by the St Kilda Cycling Club, on White St, South Melbourne and will be a free spectator event.

Jayco 2014 Australian Cyclist of the Year Awards finalists announced

The finalists for the Australian Cyclists of the Year awards have been announced by Cycling Australia with the ceremony held in Melbourne on November 21. The 2014 Australian Cyclist of the Year will be awarded the Sir Hubert 'Oppy' Opperman medal and trophy with the three finalists to be announced next week.

Previous winners of the award include Cadel Evans, Anna Meares, Cameron Meyer, Robbie McEwan and Caroline Buchanan.

The nominees for Male Elite Road are Smon Gerrans, Michael Matthews and Micheal Rogers. Female Elite Road nominees are Tiffany Cromwell, Katin Garfoot, and Chloe Hosking.

For Male Elite Track, the nominees are Alex Edmondson, Matthew Glaetzer, and Glenn O'Shea, while Amy Cure, Annette Edmondson and Anna Meares will compete for the Female Elite Track title.