New Zealand Cup switches venues

Tauranga to replace Whakatane for downhill round five

Brook Macdonald (New Zealand)

A round of the 2010 New Zealand Mountain Bike Cup will switch from Whakatane to Tauranga. Round five will happen at a new downhill race site on Mt. Kopukairoa on February 12-13.

"Due to unresolvable access issues, Whakatane is unable to host...," read a statement from Mountain Bike New Zealand Event Coordinator Chris Mildon.

The updated schedule of New Zealand events is below.

RaboPlus New Zealand MTB Cup, Downhill Series (Revised)
January 8-9: Round 1 - Christchurch
January 15-17: Round 2 - Dunedin
January 23-24: Round 3 - Nelson
February 5-6: Round 4 - Rotorua
February 12-13: Round 5 - Tauranga
February 20-21: Round 6 - Rotorua

RaboPlus New Zealand MTB Cup, Cross Country Series
January 10: Round 1 - Christchurch
January 16: Round 2 - Dunedin
January 23: Round 3 - Nelson
February 7: Round 4 - Tokoroa
February 14: Round 5 - Hamilton
February 20: Round 6 - Rotorua

RaboPlus New Zealand National Mountain Bike Championships
February 26 - March 1: Wellington

New Zealand Marathon National Championships
March 6: Wellington

UCI Oceania Mountain Bike Championships
March 18-21: Dunedin, New Zealand

