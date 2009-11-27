New Zealand Cup switches venues

Brook Macdonald (New Zealand) (Image credit: Tour of Japan)

A round of the 2010 New Zealand Mountain Bike Cup will switch from Whakatane to Tauranga. Round five will happen at a new downhill race site on Mt. Kopukairoa on February 12-13.

"Due to unresolvable access issues, Whakatane is unable to host...," read a statement from Mountain Bike New Zealand Event Coordinator Chris Mildon.





The updated schedule of New Zealand events is below.

RaboPlus New Zealand MTB Cup, Downhill Series (Revised)

January 8-9: Round 1 - Christchurch

January 15-17: Round 2 - Dunedin

January 23-24: Round 3 - Nelson

February 5-6: Round 4 - Rotorua

February 12-13: Round 5 - Tauranga

February 20-21: Round 6 - Rotorua

RaboPlus New Zealand MTB Cup, Cross Country Series

January 10: Round 1 - Christchurch

January 16: Round 2 - Dunedin

January 23: Round 3 - Nelson

February 7: Round 4 - Tokoroa

February 14: Round 5 - Hamilton

February 20: Round 6 - Rotorua

RaboPlus New Zealand National Mountain Bike Championships

February 26 - March 1: Wellington

New Zealand Marathon National Championships

March 6: Wellington

UCI Oceania Mountain Bike Championships

March 18-21: Dunedin, New Zealand

