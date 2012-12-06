New York's Supercross Cup re-scheduled for this weekend

The start of the 2010 elite men's Supercross Cup in Eisenhower Park (Image credit: Marco Quezada/nyvelocity.com)

The UCI-sanctioned Supercross Cup cyclo-cross races, originally scheduled for November 17 and 18 but postponed due to the Hurricane Sandy relief effort, will take place this coming weekend, December 8 and 9, at its original venue, Eisenhower Park on New York's Long Island.

The Supercross Cup features UCI C2-ranked races for elite men and elite women on both Saturday and Sunday, plus a full schedule of amateur 'cross races.

"The course is sited in a different portion of the park because Nassau County is using the old race site for staging," said the race organisation. "But the resulting course should be equally interesting: open, hilly, and fast and even better for spectating.

"At the elite level, the men's and women's races are UCI C2 both days, so points are on the line that could make a difference in national and world selections. The women's and men's fields also have prize parity. Both features mean that top racers are coming out in search of points and cash.

"For the rest of the races, there is a category for just about everyone, though the singlespeed and tandem races had to be canceled due to limited daylight hours."

For more information, see the event website: www.supercrosscup.com.