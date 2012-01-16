New venue for Mellow Johnny's Classic

Georgia Gould (Luna Pro Team) wins her second Mellow Johnny's Classic (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)

The Mellow Johnny's Classic mountain bike race is back for another year in 2012, but it will be run at a new venue. Held on March 3-4, the cross country race will again be a part of the US Pro XCT as a UCI category 1 event.

"New for 2012 is Flat Creek Crossing Ranch as the race venue," read a statement on the race's blog. "Located near Juan Pelota Ranch on the Pedernales River, Flat Creek Crossing was a long-time favorite of Texas Mountain Bike Series, and features eight-plus miles of prime singletrack and facilities for the race. We would like to thank the owners Child Inc, for re-opening the venue to us."

The race was previously run at the Juan Pelota Ranch, which was owned by Tour de France winner Lance Armstrong before he sold it.

The weekend will begin with a kick-off party at Mellow Johnny's Bike Shop on Friday, March 2 at 7:00 pm, with a suggested donation to benefit the 2012 launch of the NICA Texas High School Mountain Bike League. Top participating elite men and women will be on hand for some Q&A at 7:30 pm.

As the first round of the US Pro XCT and coming two weeks before the opening UCI World Cup, the event is expected to test the legs of many North American pros before they head to South Africa.

The race also just signed a new title sponsor: Subaru of Georgetown.