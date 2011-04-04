Mellow Johnny's Spring Classic kick-off party to benefit young racers

Image 1 of 4 Georgia Gould (Luna) high-fives a young fan after winning her race at the Mellow Johnny's Classic. (Image credit: James Huang) Image 2 of 4 Only a couple months after knee surgery, Giant/Rabobank's Adam Craig is regaining his race pace. (Image credit: EddieClarkMedia.com) Image 3 of 4 Jeremy Horgan-Kobelski (Trek Subaru) descending in his aero style. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 4 of 4 Jason Sager (Team Jamis) leading the front group up the steep hill in the back bowl (Image credit: www.skinnyski.com)

The third annual Mellow Johnny's Spring Classic Kick-Off Party, held on the eve of the Mellow Johnny's US Pro XCT race, will benefit the Texas High School Mountain Bike League for the first time ever. The party will be held on Friday, April 29 at 7:00 pm. The league is part of the National Interscholastic Cycling Association (NICA) and will host its inaugural season in 2012.

The Mellow Johnny's Bike Shop is hosting the party which will include the league's athletes and coaches and top male and female pro riders from around the country. The event, free and open to the public, will offer attendees a chance to enter raffles for prizes and learn more about the league.

Additionally, athletes from the league will have the opportunity to shadow the pro teams and receive even more valuable advice during the pro cross country race the following day.

"The chance to be up close and personal to see how a professional mountain bike racer prepares for a world class level race like the Mellow Johnny's Classic is a once in a lifetime opportunity for athletes and coaches," said Vance McMurry, Founding Chair of Texas High School Mountain Bike League.

"We wanted a chance to pair the young athletes up with pro riders, so they could see firsthand how the pros approach race day, hopefully learn a lot, and get some inspiration along the way," said Mellow Johnny's Team Coordinator Ted Arnold.

"With Subaru-Trek riders stepping up, along with Adam Craig (Rabobank-Giant) and Team Jamis Riders, the response from the pro community has been great - we're still looking for more and expect additional team commitments."

The fourth stop on the US Pro XCT series will be held on Lance Armstrong's Juan Pelota Ranch in Dripping Springs, Texas on April 30.

Participants can chose from two registration options. The Livestrong registration option is currently open and allows participants to raise US$250 or more for the Lance Armstrong Foundation, in exchange for a guaranteed race spot, access to the VIP/Livestrong tent, and other special events throughout the weekend. Standard registration opens April 15 through BikeReg.com.

Interested Texas High School MTB teams can contact Vance McMurry, Vance@texasmtb.org plus, interested pro teams and sponsors can contact Ted Arnold Ted@mellowjohnnys.com.