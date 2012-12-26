New Selle San Marco-Trek mountain bike team created

The logo for the new Selle San Marco - Trek MTB team for 2013 (Image credit: Daniel Simms)

Selle San Marco is partnering with Trek to back a Italian new mountain bike team for 2013 called the Selle San Marco-Trek MTB team.

Marco Trentin, former athlete and promoter of the Italian Infinity GT Stip team, and Sandro Saponaro are behind the new multi-year project. The pair has selected the team's roster and plan to announce it soon. The squad will focus on top Italian cross country and marathon teams and will do some major international competitions.

"I'm glad for the interest and support of Selle San Marco," said Trentin. "We will do our best to repay the trust of our supporters, if possible taking results, but above all we'll have a good image at races we do. We are defining [the team's] calendar and details for a great season in which we want to be leaders."

Selle San Marco Marketing Manager Federico Gardin said, "The aim is to enforce our presence in the off-road world and after having launched a specific range of saddles. We were considering the possibility of having our own mountain bike team, because we think it's one of the best ways to test our products at the most extreme conditions and to communicate to the consumer the quality and excellence of these saddles. Over the past few months, we have worked to lay the foundation [for this team], and we are happy now to be able to make this project reality. So many thanks to Trentin and Saponaro for their collaboration and for their efforts in building this new team."