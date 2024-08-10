New Olympic gold medalist Rui Oliveira 'I've never won a single race in my life - WTF?'

By
published

Portuguese rider blows up men's Madison with partner Iuri Leitao

Men’s madison gold medalists Rui Oliveira and lIuri Leitao of Portugal celebrate on podium
Men’s madison gold medalists Rui Oliveira and lIuri Leitao of Portugal celebrate on podium (Image credit: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com)

The contrast could not have been more obvious between the experienced champions and the young upstarts after the men's Madison in the Paris Olympics

While Elia Viviani and Simone Consonni of Italy framed their silver amid multiple Olympic medals, and Michael Mørkøv compared his new bronze medal to a dream gold medal in the Madison in Tokyo, surprise gold medalist Rui Oliveira spontaneously dropped f-bombs in his disbelief that his first pro win as a cyclist was gold at the Olympics.

Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*

Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets

After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59

Join now for unlimited access

Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Laura Weislo
Laura Weislo
Managing Editor

Laura Weislo has been with Cyclingnews since 2006 after making a switch from a career in science. As Managing Editor, she coordinates coverage for North American events and global news. As former elite-level road racer who dabbled in cyclo-cross and track, Laura has a passion for all three disciplines. When not working she likes to go camping and explore lesser traveled roads, paths and gravel tracks. Laura specialises in covering doping, anti-doping, UCI governance and performing data analysis.