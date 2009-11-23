New images of London's Olympic velodrome

Image 1 of 2 Construction of the Olympic velodrome's sweeping roof is underway (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 2 of 2 A birds-eye-view of the London Olympic velodrome in late 2009 (Image credit: Getty Images)

London's Olympic Delivery Authority (ODA) has today released aerial images that show the progress of construction on the velodrome for the 2012 Olympic Games.

The images, taken last month, show that work has begun on the sweeping roof that will enclose the eventual structure and have been released to coincide with a visit by the International Olympic Committee's (IOC) to the Olympic site in east London.

Dubbed one of the 'Big Five' venues at the site, the ODA today said it was pleased with the progress of the project.

"With construction work on the Olympic Park approaching its peak, the 'Big Five' venues are already becoming landmarks on the east London skyline and show how much progress has been made since the IOC Coordination Commission visited earlier this year," said ODA Chairman John Armitt.

Representatives from the IOC are this week touring the site that will be the focal point for Olympic and Paralympic competition in 2012. The Chairman of the London 2012 Organising Committee (LOCOG) Sebastian Coe indicated today that the venues have been designed to provide a lasting legacy beyond the Games themselves.

"In a little under 1,000 days time, the eyes of the world will fall upon this part of east London," he said. "The area is being transformed, creating new communities, new housing, and state-of-the-art sporting facilities. It is abundantly clear from these photographs that this piece of regeneration is well under way.

"Over the next year or so, we look forward to seeing the ODA continuing its excellent work so far and seeing the Olympic Park come to life - both for the Olympic Games and Paralympic Games in 2012 but also for generations to come."

