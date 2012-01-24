New downhill team develops American talent

Image 1 of 4 The ODI/Trek Satellite Racing team (Image credit: Cleghorn Photography.com) Image 2 of 4 The ODI/Trek Satellite Racing team (Image credit: Cleghorn Photography.com) Image 3 of 4 A ODI/Trek Satellite Racing athlete in action (Image credit: Cleghorn Photography.com) Image 4 of 4 An ODI/Trek Satellite Team racer (Image credit: Cleghorn Photography.com)

The new ODI/Trek Satellite Racing team has been formed by Trek Bicycle for 2012 with the goal of developing the next great American downhill racer. Armed with the coaching and mentorship of Trek World Racing's World Cup champion Aaron Gwin, the ODI/Trek Satellite Racing squad will support five junior riders. The team hopes to keep up the flow of elite World Cup level talent to build on 2011 World Cup winner Gwin's success.

With Trek's support, and the guidance of world-class riders, the team's initial goals are to become the premier US downhill development program and to develop the next generation of American World Cup champions.

Headlined by American 16-and-under National Champion Logan Mulally, younger brother of Trek World Racing's Neko Mulally, the team includes Jason Schroeder, Charlie Harrison, Matt Branney, and John Buckell. The small-on-age, huge-on-swagger squad has its sights set on long-term development that Team Manager and mentor Rich Houseman sees as an investment in the future of the sport.

"Teaming up with ODI, Trek, and all of our sponsors, has allowed us to create a solid development program for these young shredders," said Team Manager Rich Houseman. "Our Coach/Mentor Aaron Gwin has come up with a blueprint for dominating at the professional level, and we're looking forward to giving all the necessary tools to our young riders. Our goal is to produce, and develop the next great American champion.

"Trek has realized a new level of success in the downhill world through the new Session and working with Aaron this past year. We're excited to work with him and Rich Houseman to keep the US at the top of gravity racing," said Trek Mountain Bike Brand Manager Travis Ott. "My hope is that this is nothing short of a development factory for the next batch of World Cup champs."

Just as excited about the potential of nurturing American downhill talent is ODI Brand Manager, Colby Young. "As a US-based company it's important for us to continue to grow US presence at the World Cup level. We are excited that Trek has decided to partner with us to continue to develop these young riders into the next American World Cup champions. We are looking forward to a great season."

The team will be equipped with the World-Cup proven Trek Session 88 as it tackles the domestic downhill circuit including super D events along the way. Bontrager will provide wheels and tires.