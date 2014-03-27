New Backcountry.com team added to US domestic mountain bike scene

Image 1 of 5 Evelyn Dong (Backcountry) before the race (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 2 of 5 Jason Sager (Backcountry.com) leading out a group with one lap to go (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 3 of 5 Veteran Jason Sager (Backcountry.com) can ride just about anything (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 4 of 5 2013 NoTubes Trans-Sylvania Epic men’s winner Justin Lindine leads Sam Koerber on some rocky singletrack. (Image credit: AELandes Photography) Image 5 of 5 Chloe Woodruff (Competitive Cyclist) was the first female finisher on lap one (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)

The recently launched new-for-2014 Backcountry.com Professional Mountain Bike Team will compete in major North American cross country mountain bike and stage races throughout the year, including the Sea Otter Classic next month in California, the Whiskey 50, the BC Bike Race and the 2014 US Pro XCT Series, which kicked off earlier this month.

The Backcountry.com team's roster includes four riders - two men and two women.

Chloe Woodruff, 26, is an accomplished domestic level cross country racer. She has visited 10 Pro XCT podiums and won three associated Pro XCT short tracks. She is a former 11-time collegiate national champion and has represented the US at Worlds five times.

TJ Woodruff first raced a mountain bike 1997 and has never looked back. All things bike related are a way of life for him: riding, coaching (his 9 to 5), and a healthy dose of wrenching are the daily norm. Fortunately his wife, Chloe, is equally addicted to two wheels. A pro since 2006, TJ knows the ropes and is a friendly force out on the trail.

Jason Sager, 39, is serving as team manager and rider. Sager specializes in mountain bike stage races such as the Mongolia Bike Challenge and the Sudety Stage Race in Poland. He counts 10 major cross country wins in his career.

Evelyn Dong, 27, has been making a splash already this season with two strong performances at the Bonelli and Fontana rounds of the US Cup. A fomer competitive Nordic skier, Dong is also a copy writer for Backcountry.com. She has made the Pro XCT podium six times and was fifth at US cross country nationals in 2013.