Trending

Netherlands tops medal count in home European Championships

UEC Road Championship heads to Trentino in 2020

Image 1 of 4

Elia Viviani won the ultimate prize, wheels of cheese

Elia Viviani won the ultimate prize, wheels of cheese
(Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 2 of 4

Profile for the 2020 UEC Road Championships time trial

Profile for the 2020 UEC Road Championships time trial
(Image credit: Trentino 2020)
Image 3 of 4

Profile for the 2020 UEC Road Championships elite men's road race

Profile for the 2020 UEC Road Championships elite men's road race
(Image credit: Trentino 2020)
Image 4 of 4

The Netherlands win the inaugural Mixed Relay TTT at the European Championships

The Netherlands win the inaugural Mixed Relay TTT at the European Championships
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

The UEC Road Championships wrapped up on Sunday, with Elia Viviani (Italy) taking his country's ninth medal of the event, but the absence of any Dutch riders on the elite men's road race podium did not stop the home country from taking the biggest haul of prizes of the event.

The Netherlands came away with five gold, two silver and three bronze medals to top the medal table ahead of Italy and Germany, which claimed six podium spots.

The home country kicked off the championships with a victory by Shirin van Anrooij in the junior women's time trial, then followed in the afternoon with the mixed relay victory. More wins came in the elite women's time trial with Ellen van Dijk, the junior women's road race with Ilse Pluimers and the elite women's road race with Amy Pieters.

The Italian team won the junior men's time trial with Andrea Piccolo, the U23 women's road race by Letizia Paternoster and the U23 men's road race with Alberto Dainese, before Viviani took his gold medal on the windswept, technical 11.5km circuit in Alkmaar.

Despite being pan flat, the Alkmaar circuit provided plenty of excitement, with most of the road races coming down to a small breakaway decided by wits, patience and tactics. The Trentino 2020 committee is planning to keep to a similar type of parcours. With challenging mountainous routes in the Olympic Games and World Championships on tap for next season, they're hoping to attract talented riders who might be excluded from those events.

"I think the OC [organising committee] made the right choices," Italian national coach Davide Cassani said. "Shorter time trials means giving a greater opportunity to youngsters, and encourage them to focus on the discipline: Evenepoel must be my favorite. The road race course is beautiful, too: the first road stint (only for the Elite Men) is fairly challenging, also featuring the Monte Bondone, and then the final circuit will make the race interesting with the not-so-tough Povo climb. [Peter] Sagan, [Mathieu] Van der Poel and [Matteo] Trentin will be on call on the day. We are up for some great days in a land that loves cycling and loves to ride."

2019 European Championships Medal Table

GoldSilverBronzeTotal
1Netherlands52310
2Italy4149
3Germany1326
4Denmark1304
5Belgium1102
6Ukraine1001
7Russia0202
8Poland0101
9Estonia0011
France0011
Sweden0011
Switzerland0011

Medalists

Elite Men Road Race
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Elia Viviani (Italy)3:30:52
2Yves Lampaert (Belgium)0:00:01
3Pascal Ackermann (Germany)0:00:08

Elite Men Time Trial
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Remco Evenepoel (Belgium)0:24:55
2Kasper Asgreen (Denmark)0:00:18
3Edoardo Affini (Italy)0:00:20

Women's Road Race
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Amy Pieters (Netherlands)2:56:02
2Elena Cecchini (Italy)
3Lisa Klein (Germany)

Women's Time Trial
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ellen van Dijk (Netherlands)0:28:07
2Lisa Klein (Germany)0:00:30
3Lucinda Brand (Netherlands)0:00:52

Under 23 Men Road Race
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alberto Dainese (Italy)3:08:53
2Niklas Larsen (Denmark)
3Rait Ärm (Estonia)

U23 Men Time Trial
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Johan Price-Pejtersen (Denmark)0:25:53
2Mikkel Bjerg (Denmark)0:00:11
3Stefan Bissegger (Switzerland)0:00:12

Women's Under 23 Road Race
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Letizia Paternoster (Italy)2:15:00
2Marta Lach (Poland)
3Lonneke Uneken (Netherlands)

Women's Under-23 Time Trial
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Hannah Ludwig (Germany)0:29:20
2Maria Novolodskaya (Russian Federation)0:00:38
3Elena Pirrone (Italy)0:00:39

Junior Men Road Race
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Andrii Ponomar (Ukraine)2:32:27
2Maurice Ballerstedt (Germany)0:00:21
3Andrea Piccolo (Italy)

Junior Men Time Trial
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Andrea Piccolo (Italy)0:26:52
2Lars Boven (Netherlands)0:00:12
3Enzo Leijnse (Netherlands)0:00:14

Junior Women Road Race
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ilse Pluimers (Netherlands)1:44:14
2Sofie van Rooijen (Netherlands)0:00:05
3Kristina Nenadovic (France)

Junior Women Time Trial
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Shirin van Anrooij (Netherlands)0:30:18
2Aigul Gareeva (Russian Federation)0:00:02
3Wilma Olausson (Sweden)0:00:42

Mixed Team Relay
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Netherlands0:52:49
Bauke Mollema
Amy Pieters
Ramon Sinkeldam
Floortje Mackaij
Koen Bouwman
Riejanne Markus
2Germany0:00:14
Lisa Klein
Jasha Sütterlin
Mieke Kröger
Justin Wolf
Lisa Brennauer
Marco Mathis
3Italy0:01:25
Vittoria Guazzini
Edoardo Affini
Elisa Longo Borghini
Manuele Boaro
Silvia Valsecchi
Davide Martinelli

 