NetApp's Schorn eager for first Tour of Austria

Daniel Schorn (Team Netapp) looked relaxed during the stage. (Image credit: Patrik Pátek)

Daniel Schorn is ready for his first Tour of Austria, the race through his homeland. The 22-year-old Team NetApp rider said he “can't wait” for thing to start Sunday midday.

Schorn warmed up for the race at the Tour de Suisse. “I think I managed quite well. I know I'm hoping that my form is perfect for the Tour of Austria,” he told Cyclingnews. “I'm looking forward to competing in a stage race in my home country, so I can't wait to start!”

His best result this year was a third place in the Tour de Rijke last month, and he admits that he is not really satisfied with his season to date. “I'm putting all my effort in performing well in the mass sprints and achieve some reasonable results. But I haven't picked out a special stage so far, I'm just going to try to do my best in stages which finish in a mass sprint.”

“It would have been nice if the queen stage which finishes in St. Johann/Pongau ended with a mass sprint because it's kind of my home stage. But the race route makes it impossible for a sprinter like me to get a result there.”

The Austrian is in his second season with the German team, and had three wins last year – a stage at at the Tour de Normandie and two stage at the Tour of Slovakia. That was despite suffering a broken scaphoid bone in the spring.

This season he had to undergo knee surgery and missed a month in the spring but is optimistic about the rest of the season.

“I feel very happy with this team, which I think also reflected my good results last season. I'm looking forward on the rest of the season competing for Team NetApp - hopefully without any other crashes!”

