Nederlands Bloeit signs as title sponsor for Vos' team

World Champion's team signs Dutch flower co-op

Marianne Vos (DSB Bank) on the podium after her victory in the women's La Flèche Wallonne.

The Dutch team of World Champion Marianne Vos will see the Dutch agricultural co-op Nederlands Bloeit as title sponsor in 2010. The group will replace DSB Bank as the team's naming sponsor.

Nederlands Bloeit was a secondary sponsor before DSB Bank stepped down as the team's title sponsor.

"I live in the middle of an agricultural area, and we can race for a sponsor for which we all have a good feeling," said Vos. "It is far from the ideal budget we needed to get together, but I am glad it succeeded."

Former pro Jeroen Blijlevens will be the team's director for the upcoming season.