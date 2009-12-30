Nederlands Bloeit signs as title sponsor for Vos' team
World Champion's team signs Dutch flower co-op
The Dutch team of World Champion Marianne Vos will see the Dutch agricultural co-op Nederlands Bloeit as title sponsor in 2010. The group will replace DSB Bank as the team's naming sponsor.
Nederlands Bloeit was a secondary sponsor before DSB Bank stepped down as the team's title sponsor.
"I live in the middle of an agricultural area, and we can race for a sponsor for which we all have a good feeling," said Vos. "It is far from the ideal budget we needed to get together, but I am glad it succeeded."
Former pro Jeroen Blijlevens will be the team's director for the upcoming season.
