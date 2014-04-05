NCC: Watch Sunny King Criterium live on Cyclingnews

Image 1 of 2 The Sunny King Criterium podium: Sergio Hernandez (Predator), Carlos Alzate and Karl Menzies (Unitedhealthcare) (Image credit: Philip Darden / www.philipdarden.com) Image 2 of 2 Jade Wilcoxson, Erica Allar and Laura Van Gilder made up the women's Sunny King podium (Image credit: Sunny King Criterium)

Watch the opening race of the 2014 USA Cycling National Criterium Calendar live from Anniston, Alabama here on Cyclingnews.

One of the best-produced live streams in the USA, the Sunny King Criterium features multiple cameras around the fast, four-corner course. You can catch all the action starting at 18:20 CDT (7:20PM EDT/0:20 CET) with the elite women, followed by the elite men's field an hour later.

Who will earn the first leader's jersey of the NCC? Defending women's champion Erica Allar will be a hot favourite with her new Colavita squad, while last year's race winner Coryn Rivera will be freelancing as the only UnitedHealthcare rider in attendance.

The UHC team will have a number of riders in the men's event, however, with last year's race winner Carlos Alzate and NCC winner Hilton Clarke at his side. Can anyone stop the "blue train"? Tune in for the races in the box below. The live stream will include amateur races leading up to the pro events.