Napolitano signs with Accent.Jobs-Wanty

Image 1 of 3 Danilo Napolitano (Katusha) celebrates his first win of the season on the podium. (Image credit: AFP) Image 2 of 3 Danilo Napolitano (Acqua&Sapone). (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 3 Stage five winner Danilo Napolitano (Acqua & Sapone) on the podium. (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)

The Accent.Jobs-Wanty team today announced it has signed Italian sprinter Danilo Napolitano, 31, for the 2013 season.

Napolitano comes to the team after two seasons with the now-defunct Acqua e Sapone team.

A winner of three stages of this year's Tour de Wallonie, Napolitano counts among his palmares a stage of the Giro d'Italia in 2007 and a fifth place in Milano-Sanremo in 2005.

Also joining the Sicilian on the Belgian team is 32-year-old Davy Commeyne. Commeyne, who also races cyclo-cross, comes from the Landbouwkrediet team.