Napolitano signs with Accent.Jobs-Wanty
Italian joins Commeyne in Belgian team line up
Image 1 of 3
Image 2 of 3
Image 3 of 3
The Accent.Jobs-Wanty team today announced it has signed Italian sprinter Danilo Napolitano, 31, for the 2013 season.
Napolitano comes to the team after two seasons with the now-defunct Acqua e Sapone team.
A winner of three stages of this year's Tour de Wallonie, Napolitano counts among his palmares a stage of the Giro d'Italia in 2007 and a fifth place in Milano-Sanremo in 2005.
Also joining the Sicilian on the Belgian team is 32-year-old Davy Commeyne. Commeyne, who also races cyclo-cross, comes from the Landbouwkrediet team.
