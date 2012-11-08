Trending

Napolitano signs with Accent.Jobs-Wanty

Italian joins Commeyne in Belgian team line up

Danilo Napolitano (Katusha) celebrates his first win of the season on the podium.

(Image credit: AFP)
Danilo Napolitano (Acqua&Sapone).

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Stage five winner Danilo Napolitano (Acqua & Sapone) on the podium.

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)

The Accent.Jobs-Wanty team today announced it has signed Italian sprinter Danilo Napolitano, 31, for the 2013 season.

Napolitano comes to the team after two seasons with the now-defunct Acqua e Sapone team.

A winner of three stages of this year's Tour de Wallonie, Napolitano counts among his palmares a stage of the Giro d'Italia in 2007 and a fifth place in Milano-Sanremo in 2005.

Also joining the Sicilian on the Belgian team is 32-year-old Davy Commeyne. Commeyne, who also races cyclo-cross, comes from the Landbouwkrediet team.