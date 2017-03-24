On the start line at E3-Harelbeke - Gallery

Image 1 of 40 John Degenkolb gives out the autographs (Image credit: Patrick Fletcher) Image 2 of 40 The roll out (Image credit: Patrick Fletcher) Image 3 of 40 The start and finish line (Image credit: Patrick Fletcher) Image 4 of 40 Tom Boonen was in demand this morning (Image credit: Patrick Fletcher) Image 5 of 40 Peter Sagan went down well with fans as he was interviewed on stage (Image credit: Patrick Fletcher) Image 6 of 40 Peter Sagan and his Bora-Hansgrohe teammates (Image credit: Patrick Fletcher) Image 7 of 40 The Quick-Step team rolls down the ramp (Image credit: Patrick Fletcher) Image 8 of 40 A beer tent set up outside the team buses (Image credit: Patrick Fletcher) Image 9 of 40 Edvald Boasson Hagen returns to the bus after signing on (Image credit: Patrick Fletcher) Image 10 of 40 Johan Van Summeren is getting some DS experience in the AG2R team car at the classics (Image credit: Patrick Fletcher) Image 11 of 40 E3-Harelbeke makes plenty of room for VIPs (Image credit: Patrick Fletcher) Image 12 of 40 There are only a handful of riders on disc brakes today (Image credit: Patrick Fletcher) Image 13 of 40 Five-time winner Tom Boonen readies himself for his final E3-Harelbeke (Image credit: Patrick Fletcher) Image 14 of 40 Riders line up for the start of E3-Harelbeke (Image credit: Patrick Fletcher) Image 15 of 40 Is Oliver Naesen due a breakthrough victory? (Image credit: Patrick Fletcher) Image 16 of 40 Peter Sagan with some pre-race stretches (Image credit: Patrick Fletcher) Image 17 of 40 Sep Vanmarcke chats to compatriot Tiesj Benoot (Image credit: Patrick Fletcher) Image 18 of 40 Greg Van Avermaet looks at a Trek-Segafredo rider's bike and says "It looks like shit" (Image credit: Patrick Fletcher) Image 19 of 40 Alexander Kristoff on the start line (Image credit: Patrick Fletcher) Image 20 of 40 (Image credit: Patrick Fletcher) Image 21 of 40 Tom Boonen's spare custom Tarmac (Image credit: Patrick Fletcher) Image 22 of 40 Daniel Oss meets the 'Tifossi' (Image credit: Patrick Fletcher) Image 23 of 40 A close-up of Van Avermaet's bike (Image credit: Patrick Fletcher) Image 24 of 40 Daniel Oss has a fan club over here in Belgium - the 'Tifossi' (Image credit: Patrick Fletcher) Image 25 of 40 Course notes were taped onto many stems this morning (Image credit: Patrick Fletcher) Image 26 of 40 Lotto Soudal's stem notes (Image credit: Patrick Fletcher) Image 27 of 40 Local support for Sep Vanmarcke (Image credit: Patrick Fletcher) Image 28 of 40 The crowds gather outside the Bora bus for a glimpse of Peter Sagan (Image credit: Patrick Fletcher) Image 29 of 40 The cars are packed full of spare kit (Image credit: Patrick Fletcher) Image 30 of 40 Tom Boonen's custom-painted Tarmac. No disc brakes (Image credit: Patrick Fletcher) Image 31 of 40 (Image credit: Patrick Fletcher) Image 32 of 40 Alexander Kristoff's fans were out in force (Image credit: Patrick Fletcher) Image 33 of 40 No disc brakes today for Tony Martin (Image credit: Patrick Fletcher) Image 34 of 40 The long straight road where the team buses are parked (Image credit: Patrick Fletcher) Image 35 of 40 Philippe Gilbert is in fine form after finishing runner-up at Dwars (Image credit: Patrick Fletcher) Image 36 of 40 A silver bike with gold accents for Olympic champion Greg Van Avermaet (Image credit: Patrick Fletcher) Image 37 of 40 Boonen is immediately mobbed as he steps of the Quick-Step bus (Image credit: Patrick Fletcher) Image 38 of 40 Trek-Segafredo's bikes (Image credit: Patrick Fletcher) Image 39 of 40 A Fabian Cancellara fan (Image credit: Patrick Fletcher) Image 40 of 40 The beer was flowing before the race (Image credit: Patrick Fletcher)

The countdown continues apace. Nine days from the Tour of Flanders and 16 days from the final race of his professional career, Tom Boonen (Quick-Step Floors) received the heartiest acclaim as the peloton gathered for the start of E3 Harelbeke on Friday.

A five-time winner of the race, Boonen's run of victories – 2004, 2005, 2006, 2007 and 2012 – helped to establish E3 Harelbeke's place as the essential dress rehearsal for the Tour of Flanders. As a token of gratitude, the organisation presented Boonen with a composite photograph to commemorate his record haul of victories on the signing-on podium.

"If you start well here, then the whole series of Classics often goes well," Boonen said. "You've got to know when to be in front and when to hang back."

A year ago, his Quick-Step team was wrong-footed by Michal Kwiatkowski and Peter Sagan's winning move on the Karnemelkbeekstraat, and Boonen warned against a repeat. "A scenario like last year should be avoided. We had to chase and we didn't get much support. We must try to anticipate. If riders do manage to get away, then we'll have someone up the road."

Boonen is just one of many potential winners in a Quick-Step Floors line-up that includes Niki Terpstra, Zdenek Stybar, Matteo Trentin and Belgian champion Philippe Gilbert, who placed second at Dwars door Vlaanderen on Wednesday. After being side-lined for the cobbles in favour of Greg Van Avermaet at BMC, Gilbert is making a return to a full cobbled Classics programme at Quick-Step.

"They're races I love, but I've never done better than get a few placings. I won Het Nieuwsblad a couple of times but I've never won a big race in Flanders and I'd really like to change that," Gilbert said. "I think the whole team is capable of winning, that's our strength. We need to be on the front foot, on the offensive, and then the best will win."

Van Avermaet arrives at E3 Harelbeke hoping to bounce back from a low-key showing at Milan-San Remo, though the Olympic champion is mindful that his spring will be judged largely on where he finishes in Oudenaarde on the first Sunday in April.

"Harelbeke is always important. I've never had a very good result here, but it's an important test of condition ahead of Flanders," he said. "At San Remo, it's true that I wasn't at the level I'd wanted, but today is another day."

As part of Peter Sagan’s carefully-curated public image as something of a free spirit, his Bora-Hansgrohe squad had the sounds of adolescent favourites Blink 182 blaring over speakers from their team bus, to the bemusement of passing locals swilling beers from plastic glasses, but the world champion was among the most loudly cheered when he arrived to sign on shortly afterwards.

Sagan proceeded to delight his hosts by attempting to pronounce the word 'Karnemelkbeekstraat' at the instruction of speaker Michel Wuyts, but added that his legs could speak for him in the finale.