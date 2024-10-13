'My legs were cramping so hard' - Lennert Van Eetvelt survives for seventh at Il Lombardia after struggling to eat

By
Contributions from
published

Young Belgian to close out up and down season at Gree-Tour of Guangxi after taking exhausting top ten in Como

Lennert Van Eetvelt took seventh at Il Lombardia in just his second Monument appearance
Lennert Van Eetvelt took seventh at Il Lombardia in just his second Monument appearance (Image credit: Getty Images)

After struggling to eat during the six hours of racing at Il Lombardia, 23-year-old Lennert Van Eetvelt (Lotto Dstny) survived cramps to take seventh in just his second Monument appearance. 

The Belgian was completely exhausted at the line in Como, opting to lie straight on the tarmac as he tried to recover after a full gas day in the saddle. 

James Moultrie
James Moultrie
News Writer

James Moultrie is a gold-standard NCTJ journalist who joined Cyclingnews as a News Writer in 2023 after originally contributing as a freelancer for eight months, during which time he also wrote for Eurosport, Rouleur and Cycling Weekly. Prior to joining the team he reported on races such as Paris-Roubaix and the Giro d’Italia Donne for Eurosport and has interviewed some of the sport’s top riders in Chloé Dygert, Lizzie Deignan and Wout van Aert. Outside of cycling, he spends the majority of his time watching other sports – rugby, football, cricket, and American Football to name a few.

With contributions from