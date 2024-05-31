Lennert Van Eetvelt lucky to escape serious injury after being hit by driver while training

By
published

UAE Tour champion was making his comeback from knee issues after being hit at Tenerife training camp

Lennert Van Eetvelt racing to victory at the UAE Tour earlier this season
Lennert Van Eetvelt racing to victory at the UAE Tour earlier this season (Image credit: Getty Images)

UAE Tour winner Lennert Van Eetvelt was lucky to avoid serious injury after being hit by a driver while out training in Tenerife this week.

The Belgian has been working his way back to fitness having been sidelined since early March with a knee issue, missing the Volta a Catalunya in the process.

