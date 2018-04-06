Museeuw joins Quick-Step Floors for Paris-Roubaix recon - Gallery

Terpstra, Stybar hone their velodrome sprint in Roubaix
Image 1 of 36
Image 2 of 36
Image 3 of 36
Image 4 of 36
Image 5 of 36
Image 6 of 36
Image 7 of 36
Image 8 of 36
Image 9 of 36
Image 10 of 36
Image 11 of 36
Image 12 of 36
Image 13 of 36
Image 14 of 36
Image 15 of 36
Image 16 of 36
Image 17 of 36
Image 18 of 36
Image 19 of 36
Image 20 of 36
Image 21 of 36
Image 22 of 36
Image 23 of 36
Image 24 of 36
Image 25 of 36
Image 26 of 36
Image 27 of 36
Image 28 of 36
Image 29 of 36
Image 30 of 36
Image 31 of 36
Image 32 of 36
Image 33 of 36
Image 34 of 36
Image 35 of 36
Image 36 of 36
With two dozen wins already in the bag this season, Quick-Step Floors doesn't seem to need more luck. But just in case, they brought in three-time Paris-Roubaix winner Johan Museeuw to add some magic to their pre-race reconnaissance ride on Friday.
The Belgian legend was hosting a group of enthusiasts as part of Quick-Step's Bike Experience, but stepped away to show the current professionals that he still knows his way around the pavé.
Niki Terpstra, Zdenek Stybar, Philippe Gilbert, Yves Lampaert, Iljo Keisse, Florian Senechal, and Tim Declercq tackled several of the key secteurs of pavé, finding more favourable conditions than teams who rode on Thursday.
The sun is beginning to dry out much of the previously waterlogged cobble secteurs, although there are still some puddles on the verges.
The most mud-covered section in Haveluy was tidied up by Les Amis de Paris-Roubaix, the community group that maintains the historic cobbled roads.