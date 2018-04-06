Museeuw joins Quick-Step Floors for Paris-Roubaix recon - Gallery

Image 1 of 36 Yves Lampaert with Johan Museeuw (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 36 By Sunday the cobbles will be mostly dry (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 36 Zdenek Stybar (Quick-Step Floors) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 36 Niki Terpstra (Quick-Step Floors) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 36 Iljo Keisse and Zdenek Stybar lead the way (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 6 of 36 Zdenek Stybar (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 7 of 36 Iljo Keisse and Zdenek Stybar (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 8 of 36 Selfie time for Niki Terpstra (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 9 of 36 Zdenek Stybar in his dark Czech champion's jersey (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 10 of 36 Florian Senechal (Quick-Step Floors) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 11 of 36 Three-time Paris-Roubaix winner Johan Museeuw shows he still has it on the pavé (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 12 of 36 Niki Terpstra (Quick-Step Floors) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 13 of 36 Three-time Paris-Roubaix winner Johan Museeuw joined Quick-Step for their recon (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 14 of 36 Three-time Paris-Roubaix winner Johan Museeuw (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 15 of 36 Quick-Step Floors on the Moulin de Vertain (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 16 of 36 Philippe Gilbert (Quick-Step Floors) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 17 of 36 Quick-Step Floors did their Paris-Roubaix recon on Friday (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 18 of 36 Yves Lampaert (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 19 of 36 Terpstra and Stybar roll toward the Roubaix velodrome (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 20 of 36 BMC test out the Paris-Roubaix route (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 21 of 36 BMC on the cobbles (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 22 of 36 Greg van Avermaet (BMC) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 23 of 36 Greg van Avermaet (BMC) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 24 of 36 Oliver Naesen (AG2R La Mondiale) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 25 of 36 The pavé of Paris-Roubaix dries out in the warm sun (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 26 of 36 The pavé of Paris-Roubaix dries out in the warm sun (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 27 of 36 Niki Terpstra goes out for a selfie (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 28 of 36 Zdenek Stybar hoping to make sweeter memories on the Roubaix velodrome (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 29 of 36 Finally, Niki Terpstra was allowed into the velodrome (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 30 of 36 Quick-Step arrived to ride on the velodrome only to be stopped by security (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 31 of 36 Greg Van Avermaet (BMC Racing) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 32 of 36 Zdenek Stybar tests the banking in the Roubaix velodrome (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 33 of 36 BMC were also out doing their Paris-Roubaix recon (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 34 of 36 Tim Declercq (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 35 of 36 Florian Senechal and Iljo Keisse (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 36 of 36 Niki Terpstra (Quick-Step Floors) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

With two dozen wins already in the bag this season, Quick-Step Floors doesn't seem to need more luck. But just in case, they brought in three-time Paris-Roubaix winner Johan Museeuw to add some magic to their pre-race reconnaissance ride on Friday.

The Belgian legend was hosting a group of enthusiasts as part of Quick-Step's Bike Experience, but stepped away to show the current professionals that he still knows his way around the pavé.

Niki Terpstra, Zdenek Stybar, Philippe Gilbert, Yves Lampaert, Iljo Keisse, Florian Senechal, and Tim Declercq tackled several of the key secteurs of pavé, finding more favourable conditions than teams who rode on Thursday.

The sun is beginning to dry out much of the previously waterlogged cobble secteurs, although there are still some puddles on the verges.

The most mud-covered section in Haveluy was tidied up by Les Amis de Paris-Roubaix, the community group that maintains the historic cobbled roads.

#ParisRoubaix recon day ?? pic.twitter.com/ljcvwKt8y3

THE HOLY WEEK - Trailer from Cyclingnews Films on Vimeo.