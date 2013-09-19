Museeuw Bikes parts company with Johan Museeuw

Image 1 of 3 Johan Museeuw attacked on the smooth Tenbosse then stretched his lead over the Muur and Bosberg to win in 1998. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 2 of 3 Johan Museeuw (Quick.Step-Davitamon) was a leadout man for Tom Boonen in 2004 (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 3 of 3 Johan Museeuw and Michele Bartoli on the start line in 1998 (Image credit: Sirotti)

Johan Museeuw has been cast aside by the bike company that bears his name, according to reports in the Belgian press on Thursday. Both De Morgen and Het Laatste Nieuws report that new shareholders opted to part company Museeuw, claiming that “he does not do enough as brand ambassador.”

Museeuw founded the company after his retirement from racing and owned 35% of the shares. According to Het Laatste Nieuws, Museeuw Bikes was €4 million in debt at the end of last year. Museeuw’s search for new shareholders brought him to Randy Remue, who had previously worked for Eddy Merckx Cycles.

Remue’s new vision for the company includes the establishment of a showroom, test centre and café in Lokeren, but it also appears to have led to the removal of Museeuw himself.

A report by Sudinfo.be describes Museeuw as “furious” at the turn of events, but notes that he has not fought to retain his position at the company and has tendered his resignation. Although Museeuw is no longer brand ambassador, the company will continue to operate under the title of Museeuw Bikes.

A former world champion and a triple winner of the Tour of Flanders and Paris-Roubaix, Museeuw retired from racing in 2004. In an interview with Gazet van Antwerpen last year, Museeuw admitted that “doping was a part of daily life” during his career.