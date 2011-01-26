Impey signs with MTN Qhubeka

Daryly Impey (Barloworld) will race alongside Lance Armstrong in 2010. (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Daryl Impey is returning to his roots in 2011, and has signed with the South African Continental-ranked MTN Qhubeka team. Impey, who rode for Team RadioShack in 2010, had signed with the ill-fated Pegasus project for this season.

"I am really appreciative about the opportunity that MTN Qhubeka has given me,” the 26-year-old said on his new team's website. “I originally signed a two year contract with Pegasus. Unfortunately our financial backer dropped us at the last moment (mid December) leaving my new teammates and I jobless."

Being left without a team so late in the year was a difficult situation. “So when Douglas Ryder, team owner of MTN Qhubeka offered me a place on the team, I did not think twice about accepting it.”

He already has his eyes on a higher goal, saying, “I share Douglas’ dream of getting a South African team to qualify for the Tour de France. It is going to be tough but it is doable challenge.”

Impey's first goals are local. “My first big goal is to get good results at the South African Road Championship in Port Elizabeth. I will be going flat out to try and win the road race as well as the individual time trial.”

His new team will also ride some European races in May and June. “We will be competing in some of the UCI 2.2-events. Getting the chance to win international races is going to be a good confidence booster. I want to get my name back up in international cycling where it belongs