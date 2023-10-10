Movistar unveil 12 contract extensions in single announcement

Movistar have now announced 20 of their 30 riders for the 2024 season

Movement has been quiet in the Movistar camp with announcements for their 2024 men’s team coming few and far between since the transfer window opened on August 1. But the Spanish team has finally shared the news on their roster, with 20 of their 30 riders for the coming season revealed.

Eight riders were already contracted through 2024 including some of the team’s core riders in GC leader Enric Mas, versatile puncheur Alex Aranburu and Spanish National Champion Oier Lazkano.

Iván García Cortina, Mathias Norsgaard, Gonzalo Serrano and Einer Rubio are part of the longer-term future at the team and signed on until 2026, with Rubio taking two huge WorldTour level wins in 2023 at the UAE Tour and Giro d’Italia.

The Spanish side explained there would be more news in the coming days, with 10 remaining spots available and no new transfers announced in the two months they could have been.

“With only a few names missing for next year, which will also be announced in the upcoming days, Movistar Team confirms to have configured a rejuvenated squad, with plenty of quality and experience as well as room for improvement and excitement in the Blues’ 45th season in the peloton,” said Movistar in a press release.

The other eight riders extended for at least 2024 are Jorge Arcas, Will Barta, Gregor Mühlberger, Antonio Pedrero, Nelson Oliveira (all until 2025), Johan Jacobs, Albert Torres and Fernando Gaviria, with the latter trio signing on one-year deals.

Movistar has lost some of their best riders in this transfer window with versatile young American Matteo Jorgenson making the jump to Jumbo-Visma and Carlos Verona heading to Lidl-Trek, but have been at the centre of rumours with Carlos Rodríguez and Primož Roglič both linked to the Spanish side at times throughout the season.

Neither of those moves seems to have come to fruition with Roglič taking his talents to Bora-Hansgrohe and the Spanish GC star reportedly extending with Ineos Grenadiers despite initially signing a letter of intent to ride for the Spanish team.

The Spanish team even addressed their complete radio silence in terms of men’s team news on X/Twitter last week, thanking fans for their patience.

“We know that many of you are waiting for news - and some of you are upset by the wait – regarding our 2024 men's team,” Movistar said. “In a few days we will give you more information. We will talk first about our current staff and then about incorporations. Thanks for your patience.”

In contrast, the women’s team has seen significant transfer movement with British junior star Cat Ferguson making the early step up to WorldTour level at the Spanish team, joined also for the coming season by compatriot Claire Steels and 19-year-old Spanish twins Laura and Lucía Ruiz Pérez.