Movistar team unveils 2011 kit design

Image 1 of 8 Team Movistar grew out of the former Caisse d'Epargne team (Image credit: Team Movistar) Image 2 of 8 The simple design of the 2011 Team Movistar (Image credit: Team Movistar) Image 3 of 8 The side panel has some accents (Image credit: Team Movistar) Image 4 of 8 Supporting sponsors are represented on the sleeve. (Image credit: Team Movistar) Image 5 of 8 Some white accents break up the deep blue background of Team Movistar's 2011 kit (Image credit: Team Movistar) Image 6 of 8 Team Movistar's 2011 jersey design (Image credit: Team Movistar) Image 7 of 8 The Movistar logo is featured prominently (Image credit: Team Movistar) Image 8 of 8 The 2011 Movistar team kit (Image credit: Team Movistar)

Team Movistar revealed its new look for the 2011 season today, rolling out a simple, uncluttered blue and green design with the 'M' logo of its title sponsor.

Printed on the back of the neck of the jersey is the team's motto "Compartida, la vida es más" (Shared, life is more). "The Movistar Team wants to share its passion for the sport with the athletes, the fans, the media, to compete and to respect the environment," the team said in a statement.

The 24 riders of Team Movistar debut in January, with the team represented in Australia at the Tour Down Under and in Argentina at the Tour de San Luis.

The team also rolled out its Facebook fan page.