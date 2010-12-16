Movistar team unveils 2011 kit design
Simple look a departure from Caisse d'Epargne jersey
Team Movistar revealed its new look for the 2011 season today, rolling out a simple, uncluttered blue and green design with the 'M' logo of its title sponsor.
Printed on the back of the neck of the jersey is the team's motto "Compartida, la vida es más" (Shared, life is more). "The Movistar Team wants to share its passion for the sport with the athletes, the fans, the media, to compete and to respect the environment," the team said in a statement.
The 24 riders of Team Movistar debut in January, with the team represented in Australia at the Tour Down Under and in Argentina at the Tour de San Luis.
The team also rolled out its Facebook fan page.
