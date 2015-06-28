Movistar suggests Tour de France line-up will include Dowsett

Image 1 of 3 Alex Dowsett (Movistar) en route to his fourth national title (Image credit: Simon Wilkinson / SWpix.com) Image 2 of 3 Alex Dowsett (Movistar) (Image credit: Rene Zieger for Canyon) Image 3 of 3 The men's podium: Edmund Bradbury, Alex Dowsett and Ryan Perry (Image credit: Simon Wilkinson / SWpix.com)

Two weeks ago, Movistar Team announced its Tour de France shortlist. Amongst the thirteen names included on it, one was missing. Former UCI Hour Record holder Alex Dowsett seemed to be out of the plans of the Spanish squad. However, things have changed recently and he is now set to help Nairo Quintana in his quest for the yellow jersey the coming July.

In a conversation with Cyclingnews during the aftermath of the Spanish National Championships held today in Cáceres, Movistar Team’s sports director José Luis Jaimerena revealed seven riders who are confirmed to be in the Grand Depart of Utrecht representing Spain’s sole World Tour outfit.

“Nairo Quintana, Alejandro Valverde, Gorka Izagirre, Jonathan Castroviejo, Winner Anacona, Adriano Malori and Alex Dowsett,” Jaimerena disclosed, thus confirming the debut of the British rider in the Grande Boucle. Dowsett himself was unsure of being selected for the Tour last Thursday, when he told Cyclingnews it was “50/50” whether he was going or not.

The remaining two places of Movistar’s Tour de France roster will be allocated in the coming hours between five candidates: Imanol Erviti, José Joaquín Rojas, Fran Ventoso, José Herrada and Rory Sutherland.

Imanol Erviti, who has finished the last five editions of the Tour and is considered a key rider for the squad in his role of road captain, enjoyed a guaranteed spot in Movistar Team’s Tour de France roster until last Friday, when his below par performance in the time trial of the Spanish National Championships raised some doubts. The rider from Navarra refuted those with an impressive performance today in the road race, when he featured in the main breakaway and tore it into pieces only to be chased with 10 kilometers to go. Still, his presence in Utrecht remains in question.





