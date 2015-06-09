Dowsett keen on tackling Wiggins’ UCI Hour Record

Image 1 of 5 Alex Dowsett upseat Bradley Wiggins to claim his first grand tour stage win n the stage 8 time trial (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 2 of 5 Alex Dowsett set a new hour record of 52.937 kilometres Image 3 of 5 Bradley Wiggins of Great Britain and Team Wiggins celebrates after the UCI One Hour Record at Lee Valley Velopark Velodrome. Image 4 of 5 Race lader Alex Dowsett (Movistar) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 5 Alex Dowsett (Movistar) riding at the Manchester Velodrome

Alex Dowsett (Movistar) is open to the idea of tackling the UCI Hour Record in the future after seeing Bradley Wiggins eclipse his effort last weekend. Dowsett had raised the bar to 52.937 kilometers last month but saw Wiggins move the distance out to 54.526 at the London Olympic velodrome.

"Wiggins ride was really impressive," Dowsett told Cyclingnews at the Criterium du Dauphine.

"We expected, everyone expected, massive things from him and he delivered. It was really good to watch and if anyone was going to take my record it was always going to be Bradley. I think it's exactly what we expected."





"I would like to have another go because it was something I enjoyed doing, if just to better my own time, to take on something as monumental as Bradley's record, it needs to be very well planned and executed."



