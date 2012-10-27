Movistar signs Argiro Ospina

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

The Movistar team has made a late addition to its roster for 2013, signing the talented young Colombian Argiro Ospina.

The 21-year-old climber will join Nairo Quintana at the Spanish team, who recently won the Giro dell’Emilia race in Italy and took overall victory at the Route du Sud and Vuelta a Murcia stage races.

Ospina was one of the revelations of the recent Clásico RCN stage race in Colombia where he won stage seven - one of the most demanding stages of the race. He rode for the Gobernación de Antioquia team this year and also won a stage of the Vuelta al Tolima.

Colombia finished eleventh in the 2012 WorldTour nation ranking thanks to strong performances from Rigoberto Uran and Sergio Henao of Team Sky. The presence of the Colombia-Coldeportes has also boosted the results of Colombian riders in Europe.

The Movistar team has also signed Sylvester Szmyd and Eros Capecchi from Liquigas-Cannondale, and Spanish Elite rider Eloy Teruel Rovira. Those leaving the team include Italian veteran Marzio Bruseghin, Vasil Kiryienka and David Lopez Garcia, who are joining Team Sky, Ignatas Konovalovas and Sergio Pardilla – going to MTN-Qhubeka and Branislau Samoilau, who has been linked to Astana.