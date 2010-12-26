Movistar makes its debut at Tour Down Under

Image 1 of 2 Jose Joaquin Rojas (Caisse d'Epargne) rolls to the start. (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 2 of 2 Team Movistar grew out of the former Caisse d'Epargne team (Image credit: Team Movistar)

The team formerly known as Caisse d'Epargne lost former Tour Down Under winner Luis Leon Sanchez to Rabobank and will now focus its efforts on gritty sprinter Jose Joaquin Rojas, who has previously tasted success at the event in the best young rider category.

Led by team manager Jose Luis Arrietta, who rode the Tour Down Under on many occasions during his professional career, Movistar's team for the opening round of the ProTour will include Rojas, plus Angel Madrazo, Jose Vicente Garcia, Jose Ivan Gutierrez, Luis Pasamontes, Francisco Ventoso and David Lopez.

Meanwhile, another four more teams have confirmed their lineups for the race, including Katusha, Lampre-ISD, Euskaltel-Euskadi and Vacansoleil DCM.

The four teams are as follows:

Katusha: Denis Galimzyanov, Aliaksandr Kuchynski, Eduard Vorganov, Juan Horrach, Sergei Ivanov, Nikolay Trusov, Stijn Vanderbergh

Manager: Dmitriy Konychev

Lampre-ISD: Alfredo Balloni, Vitaliy Buts, Alessandro Spezialetti, Aitor Perez Arrieta, Matteo Bono, Daniele Righi, Manuele Mori

Manager: Bogdan Bondariew

Euskaltel-Euskadi: Iñaki Isasi, Miguel Minguez, Ruben Perez, Gorka Izagirre, Ion Izagirre, Iván Velasco, Daniel Sesma

Manager: Josu Larrazabal

Vacansoleil DCM: Maxim Belkov, Sergey Lagutin, Mirko Servaggi, Thomas de Gendt, Romain Feillu, Joost van Leijen, Alberto Ongarato

Manager: Michel Cornelisse