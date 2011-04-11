Movistar announces long list for Giro d'Italia

The Movistar team spent plenty of time at the front. (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Movistar Team has announced its 11-man long list for the Giro d'Italia whilst conducting training for the 21.5km team time trial which will open the Corsa Rosa in Turin on May 7. The Spanish ProTeam is riding on the Circuito de Navarro, in Los Arcos, as training for the team time trial, it announced on Facebook.

Nine of the following 11 riders will be selected to stand at the start of the Giro: Andrey Amador, David Arroyo, Marzio Bruseghin, Javier Iriarte, Vasili Kiryienka, Pablo Lastras, Carlos Oyarzun, Sergio Pardilla, Luis Pasamontes, Branislau Samoilau and Francisco Ventoso.

Last week the group underwent biomechanical and aerodynamic preparations at the Tafalla velodrome.

Also at the training camp, but not in the running for the Giro squad, are Chente Garcia, Mauricio Soler, Jesus Herrada and Enrique Sanz.