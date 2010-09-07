Mourey, Page to start season in Seattle

Image 1 of 2 French champion Francis Mourey is scheduled to compete at the 2010 CrossVegas. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 2 of 2 Christian Heule (Stevens) (Image credit: Joe Sales)

The UCI cyclo-cross scene will have its first races of the season on US soil, with several European professionals choosing to take part in Seattle's StarCrossed and Rad Racing Gran Prix on September 18-19.

While the first race of the year will be in Pennsylvania where the Nittany Lion 'Cross takes place on September 11, the first large international field is shaping up for the pair of races the following week in Washington state.

French national champion Francis Mourey (Française Des Jeux), US champion Katie Compton (Planet Bike), Canadian champion Geoff Kabush (Maxxis-Rocky Mountain), and Czech champion Katerina Nash (Luna) will be among the top riders to take on the events.

Also included will be Jonathan Page (Planet Bike), last year's StarCrossed winner Christian Heule, Ryan Trebon (Kona) and Adam Craig (Rabobank-Giant).

The women's side will have an equally impressive line up with Sue Butler (Hudz-Subaru), Natasha Elliott (Garneau Club Chaussure Ogilvy) and Wendy Simms (Kona).

The races are also part of the North American Cyclo-cross Trophy series, and will kick off on September 16th with a screening of Brian Vernor's new film "The Cyclocross Meeting" about the currently exploding US cyclo-cross scene and the emerging Japanese cyclo-cross scene. The premiere will take place at the Seattle Musical Theater located at the Magnuson Park Community Center in Seattle. Tickets will be available online and Brown Paper Tickets: http://www.brownpapertickets.com/event/125551

On September 17th Page will help conduct a free clinic along with Herriott Sports Performance, in conjunction with Lake Washington Velo and RAD Racing NW. Page will preview the StarCrossed course with the riders in attendance and go over the nuances of the race start and the barrier section as well as give his personal insight on the other sections of the course. The clinic starts at 5:30 pm at the Marymoor Velodrome in King County's Marymoor Park, Redmond, WA.

The weekend's festivities will also include amateur races, the Raleigh Single Speed race, an automatic qualifier for Single Speed Cyclo-cross World Championships and the Deschutes Beer Garden. For more information please visit www.starcrossedcx.com and www.nacyclocross.com.