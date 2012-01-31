Mountain bike night planned for Fort William Mountain Festival

Image 1 of 3 Steve Peat (Great Britain) (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 2 of 3 Gee Atherton celebrates at Fort William in 2010 (Image credit: Sven Martin) Image 3 of 3 A large crowd headed to Fort William for the worlds (Image credit: Tour of Japan)

The Fort William Mountain Festival in the heart of the west Highlands, Scotland, will feature a full night of mountain bike action on Thursday, February 16. British gravity mountain bike legend Steve Peat (Santa Cruz Syndicate) will be on hand at one of his favorite World Cup venues to talk about his latest film project, life as a mountain bike and other career plans in what is likely to be a lively Q&A session

Stu Thomson will present his latest film collaboration "Industrial Revolutions" with street trials riding star Danny Mackaskill. This time out, Macaskill will show off his bike skills in an industrial train yard and some derelict buildings. "Industrial Revolutions" has recently won "Best Tube Length" video in the "Best Shorts" awards in California, and it has had 4,512,951 views on You Tube.

Other films will include "3 Minute Gaps" in which acclaimed film-maker Clay Porter follows the global journey of the very best of World Cup riders as they train, race, live and make history.

The Mountain Festival will also première the new film from local biking heroes "The Dudes of Hazzard". One of the Dudes, Jo Barnes, who rides for the MTBcut Race Team, will be on hand for a Q&A session.

The 2012 Fort William Mountain Festival is a five-day celebration of mountain culture, based in the bustling Highland town of Fort William from February 15-19. This year's festival includes a line-up of lectures from top climbers and mountaineers, mountain bikers, and mountain filmmakers; and film screenings from outdoor athletes and adventurers.

For more information, visit www.mountainfestival.co.uk.