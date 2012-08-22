Mørkøv renews for three more years with Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank

Image 1 of 5 Michael Morkov (Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank) floundered on the final climb after his escape (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 5 Mountains classification leader Michael Morkov (Saxo Bank-Tinkoff) didn't go on the attack today but he has enough KOM points to retain the jersey for another stage. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 3 of 5 Mountains leader Michael Morkov (Saxo Bank Tinkoff Bank) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 5 Mountains classification leader Michael Morkov (Saxo Bank) was part of a three-man break on stage 2 (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 5 of 5 Michael Morkov (Saxo Bank - Tinkoff) gets a wheel change (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Michael Mørkøv has renewed with Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank on a multi-year deal after an impressive performance at the Tour de France. The 27-year-old signed a three-year contract with the squad owned and managed by Bjarne Riis, extending his current arrangement to 2016. Mørkøv has ridden for Riis since 2009 however it was at this year’s Tour where he gained the most exposure for his team.

"Since Bjarne took me into the team in 2009, he has always believed in me. I feel valued and respected, so I cannot imagine a better place to be than here at Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank in relation to my development as a rider," Michael Mørkøv told Sporten.dk.

Mørkøv was a frequent attacker in the opening week at the Tour and wore the King of the Mountains jersey for six consecutive days before finally relinquishing his spell on stage 7 to La Planche des Belles Filles. His days in the KOM jersey and Most Aggressive stage awards couldn’t have been better timed as Riss had only announced the additional sponsor of Tinkoff Bank just before the Grand Départ.

"In many ways Michael is every sport director’s dream," said Riis. "He is a great rider to work with; he is extremely professional and focused in every aspect of his career. Step by step he is growing into to a great bike rider and now holds a vital position within the team, as a reliable domestique and rider who is not afraid to take matters in his own hands," he said.

"Throughout the season he has shown great aggression and I believe it's only a matter of time before he gets a big result to his palmares - if he continues to work hard and develop."