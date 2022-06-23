Bora-Hansgrohe roll out special Tour de France kit
By Laura Weislo published
German team replaces dark green with white
What you are looking at above is not a strange new national champion's jersey - it's Bora-Hansgrohe's alternative kit for the 2022 Tour de France.
The new design by UK company Le Col will put the team in lighter shades for the heat of July, replacing the darker green sections their usual geometric jersey with white and flipping the white Bora logo for black.
The change also turns the black right arm to green and the black sleeve bands to white.
Further down, the bib shorts keep their asymmetrical look with green and red on the leg band and the Le Col logo gets more pop with a white background.
The team enlisted equipment sponsor Specialized's designers to come up with the original 2022 jersey design which was inspired by US college sports teams, according to their pre-season press release. That design was rated the best in the WorldTour by Cyclingnews.
Bora-Hansgrohe aren't the only team to switch jerseys for the Tour de France. The sport's biggest race often sees special edition kits or re-designs to avoid clashing with the four leaders' jerseys.
Jumbo-Visma revealed their special Tour de France jersey for 2022, with the sponsor logo backdrop the result of an algorithm that "analysed 50 paintings of Rembrandt, Vermeer, and Van Gogh to highlight small renowned pieces".
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month*
Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
after your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59
Join now for unlimited access
Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Laura Weislo has been with Cyclingnews since 2006 after making a switch from a career in science. As Deputy Editor, she coordinates coverage for North American events and global news. A former elite-level road racer who dabbled in cyclo-cross and track, Laura has a passion for all three disciplines. When not working she likes to go camping and explore lesser traveled roads, paths and gravel tracks.