Monfort and Gerdemann look likely to remain with Leopard/RadioShack

It looks as if Maxime Monfort and Linus Gerdemann will be with the RadioShack-Nissan-Trek team in the coming season. Both riders are currently with Leopard Trek.

Incoming team manger Johan Bruyneel told Het Nieuwsblad that Monfort should be held to his current contract. “To my knowledge he still has two seasons to go.”

The Belgian seemed less sure of the whole matter. “I want to talk to team management. I want to know where I stand.”

Monfort's only win this season was in the Vuelta a Espana team time trial, but he was the team's top finisher in the Spanish race, ending it in sixth place overall. He also brought in top 10 overall finishes in the Tour de Suisse, Paris-Nice and the Tour of Oman.

Gerdemann's name had been mentioned with Team Katusha, but it looks as if he, too, will stay put. “We have talked, they are planning with me,” he told the Münsterlandische Volkszeitung.

The German recently finished fourth overall in the Tour of Britain and won this year's Tour de Luxembourg. He joined Team CSC in 2005 before riding with T-Mobile, Columbia and Milram.