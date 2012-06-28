Mondory out of AG2R Tour de France team
Frenchman will be replaced by Hinault after knee problems
Two days before the start of the Tour de France, the AG2R-La Mondiale team has announced that Lloyd Mondory will not be at the start line in Liège. The 30-year-old is suffering from tendinitis of his right knee.
Although Mondory has received treatment for the condition over the past two weeks, the team's chief medical officer Eric Bouvat today determined that Mondory is not able to compete in the Tour.
Mondory will be replaced by Sébastien Hinault, 38.
