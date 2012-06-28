Mondory out of AG2R Tour de France team

Image 1 of 2 Grand Prix de la Somme runner-up Lloyd Mondory (AG2R La Mondiale) (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 2 of 2 Sebastian Hinault (AG2R) on the podium of Boucles de l'Aulne (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)

Two days before the start of the Tour de France, the AG2R-La Mondiale team has announced that Lloyd Mondory will not be at the start line in Liège. The 30-year-old is suffering from tendinitis of his right knee.

Although Mondory has received treatment for the condition over the past two weeks, the team's chief medical officer Eric Bouvat today determined that Mondory is not able to compete in the Tour.

Mondory will be replaced by Sébastien Hinault, 38.