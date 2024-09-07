'Moments like this don’t come around too often' – Eddie Dunbar doubles up at Vuelta a España

Irishman attacks from red jersey group to claim ‘sweetest’ win at Picón Blanco

Winner of stage Team Jayco-AlUla&#039;s Eddie Dunbar celebrates on the podium after the stage 20 of the Vuelta a Espana, a 172 km race between Villarcayo and Picon Blanco, on September 7, 2024. (Photo by ANDER GILLENEA / AFP)
Stage 20 winner Eddie Dunbar (Jayco-Alula) celebrates on the podium (Image credit: Getty Images)

There is an expression that Eddie Dunbar has been repeating almost like a mantra since his move from Ineos to Jayco-Alula at the beginning of last season: “I need to back myself more.” It turns out he was right.

Five kilometres from the summit of Picón Blanco, at the end of the toughest stage of the Vuelta a España, Dunbar attacked with purpose from the red jersey group on gradients that occasionally grazed 18%. First, the Irishman caught and passed his former teammate Pavel Sivakov, then he resisted a dogged pursuit from David Gaudu (Groupama-FDJ), but he knew the day’s favourites had yet to move.

Barry Ryan
Head of Features

Barry Ryan is Head of Features at Cyclingnews. He has covered professional cycling since 2010, reporting from the Tour de France, Giro d’Italia and events from Argentina to Japan. His writing has appeared in The Independent, Procycling and Cycling Plus. He is the author of The Ascent: Sean Kelly, Stephen Roche and the Rise of Irish Cycling’s Golden Generation, published by Gill Books.