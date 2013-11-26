Mollema, Vos and Van der Poel voted Dutch riders of the year

Image 1 of 4 A victory wave from Marianne Vos (Netherlands) (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 2 of 4 Bauke Mollema (Belkin) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 4 Bauke Mollema (Belkin) finished 11th in the stage 17 time trial and dropped from second to fourth overall (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 4 Mathieu van der Poel (Netherlands) with Mads Pedersen (Denmark) and Iltjan Nika (Albania) on the podium after the junior men's road race in Florence. (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Bauke Mollema, Marianne Vos and Mathieu van der Poel were voted riders of the year in the Netherlands on Monday. Vos won the Keetie van Oosten-Hage trophy for the eighth time in a row. Mathieu van der Poel was voted talent of the year.

Mollema was nominated with Tour of Poland winner Pieter Weening, Joost Wichman, Lars van der Haar and track sprinter Mathijs Büchli. Mollema finished sixth in this year's Tour de France. The Belkin rider also won the 17th stage in the Vuelta a España and the second stage in the Tour de Suisse.

"The Tour de France will be another major goal again," Mollema said. "It's been a good season and it makes you want more. have already picked up my training again and will be working on doing better than this year."

It was Vos' eighth title as rider of the year. She beat Ellen van Dijk, Kirsten Wild, Anna van der Breggen and BMX rider Laura Smulders. "This year it was more tense than ever before." Vos told De Telegraaf. "The competition was very strong. I knew it would be between me and Ellen but it is always tough to compare two riders."

Both Vos and Van Dijk won two world titles this season. Van Dijk won the team time trial world title with Specialized-Lululemon this year and repeated that performance in the individual time trial. Vos took her sixth cycle cross world title in Louisville and her third road race world title in Florence. She also won five of the eight World Cup races this season.

Mathieu van der Poel was voted talent of the year. Just like Vos and Van Dijk, the youngest son of Adrie van der Poel and Raymond Poulidor's grandson took two world titles. He successfully defended his cyclo cross junior world title in Louisville and was the best junior in the Florence road race. U23 world cyclo cross champion Mike Teunissen, Belkin rider Wilco Kelderman, double U23 national champion Dylan van Baarle and European track sprint champion Elis Ligtlee were the other nominees.